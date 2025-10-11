James Gunn Reveals Tie Between Peacemaker Season 2 And Lanterns, And I Hope This Means Another Popular Green Lantern Is Coming To The DCU

Warning: SPOILERS for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale are ahead!

Now that Peacemaker Season 2 is over, the next upcoming DC TV show is Lanterns, the first live-action Green Lantern-focused project since the 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds. On the surface, it may not seem like these two DC Universe-set series would have much in common. However, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios and Peacemaker creator, has revealed an interesting tie between them, and I’m now hoping this means one of the more popular Green Lanterns from the comics will show up in either Lanterns or another corner of the DCU.

How Peacemaker And Lanterns Are Connected

Arguably the two biggest developments from the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, titled “Full Nelson” was A.R.G.U.S. discovering the world known as Salvation and Christopher Smith and his friends founding Checkmate. In an interview with Screen Brief, James Gunn mentioned that these two things will factor into more of the DCU’s small screen projects, saying:

The other shows, like Lanterns, is very connected to all of that. It may not seem like it, but it is all very connected.

Now at first I wondered if there might come a day when we might see Green Lantern Corps members like Hal Jordan or John Stewart visit Salvation. However, it’s important to remember that Salvation isn’t a mere world, but rather one of the 100 dimensions accessible through the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. It’s one thing for the Green Lanterns to travel from planet to planet, but even the emerald energy of willpower can’t let them travel through the multiverse. So I’ll be interested to see how Salvation fits into the story Lanterns will tell.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

HBO Max is your home for the DCU, with both seasons of Peacemaker available now and Lanterns episodes dropping there after their HBO premiere. With plans start at $9.99 a month (Basic With Ads), sign up for HBO Max subscription so you can easily follow along with this franchise.

As for Checkmate, James Gunn described the DCU’s Checkmate in the same interview as an “organization that is going to be separate from the other institutions in the DCU, which is the government, corporations, the Justice Gang, and the typical meta-human gangs.” Checkmate has existed in DC Comics since 1988 as a covert operations agency, and it’s been affiliated with the United Nations Security Council since the late 2000s. It’s boasted several superheroes in its ranks, one of whom would be a great fit for Lanterns.

Could We See Alan Scott In The DCU?

Alan Scott was the very first Green Lantern, debuting in the pages of 1940’s All-American Comics #16. However, rather than being a member of the Green Lantern Corps, Alan’s ring runs on magic rather than science. While he has worked with numerous Green Lanterns, he’s better known as a member of the Justice Society. Additionally, he briefly served as Checkmate’s White King opposite Sasha Bordeaux as the Black Queen.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

With the DCU’s Checkmate now established, I’m hoping this means the door’s open for Alan Scott to join this franchise. It’s possible we wouldn’t see him as a Green Lantern in this franchise if it confuses general audiences why he’s not in the Corps with the other ring-slingers. Or maybe he’s retired from being a superhero if the Justice Society disbanded.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Either way, it’d be interesting to see him join Checkmate and help push it become something closer to the agency in the comics. Hopefully there’s a balance that can be achieved, as I can already envision a civilian-suited Alan fighting bad guys at Checkmate headquarters with his magical ring.

Maybe seeing Alan Scott in Lanterns Season 1 is too much to ask for, but if Season 2 is greelighted, it’d be great to see him included. For now, the opening batch of episodes will premiere on HBO sometime in early 2026. Supergirl and Clayface are also both dropping on the 2026 movies schedule.