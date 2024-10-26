James Gunn Responds To Report That Dua Lipa Has Been Cast As A Major Heroine For The DCU

James Gunn and Peter Safran’s plans at DC Studios are really starting to take shape, as multiple DCU-set productions are in various phases of development. That includes Gunn’s Superman movie , the upcoming Lanterns show and more. With that, the producers have been signing top-tier talent to deals as of late. It was most recently claimed that the company was not merely eyeing Dua Lipa for a role but had actually cast her to a long-term deal to play a major heroine. With that, Gunn provided a response to reports of the famed singer joining the fray.

Sources alleged that Dua Lipa had been cast to play the role of beloved DC Comics character Zatanna. That’s not all, as insiders also claimed the Grammy winner had committed to a ten-year deal in the role of the cheeky magician. Nerd Talks shared the report on its Threads account, under which a fan tagged James Gunn. After being asked if there was an legitimacy to the news, Gunn shared a response that seemingly puts this rumor to rest:

Until this moment it was neither of those things but as of now it’s debunked as well. ‘10 year contract’? Do they think this is the 1930’s? I’m a Dua Lipa fan, but no.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director certainly knows he has no problem shooting down rumors and false reports. When it comes to doing that, the filmmaker opts to pick his battles. On the heels of some official Lanterns news that broke this past May, the Super helmer confirmed that he debunks some DCU rumors and not others due to various reasons. Among those are the fact that he may not see something or just not find a report worth responding to. So it totally tracks that he would set the record straight on Dua Lipa.

While the “Don’t Start Now” performer may not be taking on the role of Zatanna Zatara, there may be some people – like myself – who would love to see her be a part of the DCU. The daughter of the great magician Zatara, Zatanna is well versed in the art of magic and is well versed when it comes to supernatural happenings. The character has proven her strength on more than one occasion throughout her publication history and has been a member of Justice League Dark, Sentinels of Magic and more. Quite frankly, it’d be cool to see her in the burgeoning fictional universe, even if I’m not quite sure how I’d feel about the British songstress playing her.

There may still be comfort to be found in the fact that the Belko Experiment producer didn’t shoot down the notion of Zatanna appearing at all. For all we know, there could, at the very least, be discussions brewing in regard to her potential introduction. Plus, her Justice League Dark teammate, Swamp Thing, is reportedly receiving a movie amid DCU Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters . So it may not be wild to think that Zatanna could be added to the continuity at some point.

For now, I’m just excited for what has been confirmed by DC Studios. There’s Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre’s castings as Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively, for Lanterns as well as Milly Alcock’s hiring for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow . I’ll certainly be keeping an ear out for any official updates regarding Zatanna, though. Also, in the meantime, I’d expect James Gunn to continue to shoot down rumors as he sees fit.

The first TV show set in the DCU, Creature Commandos, will debut for Max subscribers on December 5. Meanwhile, Superman – the franchise’s inaugural film – opens in theaters on July 11, 2025.