James Gunn Responds To Ray Fisher Calling Him Out On Twitter About DC

The DC Extended Universe is going through a series of major changes right now. James Gunn and Peter Safran were named co-CEOs , and the two filmmakers are seemingly focused on giving the shared universe more direction and a sense of cohesiveness. But they’ve been the subject of some backlash, thanks to bold concepts like dropping Henry Cavill’s Superman. And Gunn has responded to Ray Fisher calling him out on Twitter about DC work.

Actor Ray Fisher played Cyborg in Justice League, and has been a vocal critic of the leadership at the DCEU. That’s seemingly continued since James Gunn was given his new leadership role, with Fisher accusing the Guardians of the Galaxy director of deleting previous tweets that were critical of the studio. The situation eventually went viral enough that Gunn responded on his own Twitter , you can see their interaction below:

ALL my tweets automatically delete every few months, Ray, it has nothing to do with my tweets to you.December 20, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. It looks like James Gunn didn’t delete his tweets to Ray Fisher purposefully. Instead, his feed seemingly deletes itself every few months. While he didn’t go into the inner workings of what’s happening at the DCEU, he denied any nefarious intent with his Twitter. We’ll just have to see if the Cyborg actor responds to this ongoing dialogue.

James Gunn’s tweet to Ray Fisher came as the 35 year-old actor claimed that the filmmaker was using “fake grace” when addressing the shake-ups currently happening at DC. Fisher cited a previous interaction he had with Gunn online, regarding allegations about Joss Whedon’s behavior on the set of the Justice League reshoots. When Fisher found that Gunn’s tweets were no longer available to see, he seemingly assumed this was a sneaky move made on behalf of the studio. Although that’s been debunked by the Peacemaker director.

Given the strong feelings attached to superhero franchises and the DCEU, James Gunn and Peter Safran have definitely been getting some flak online. Gunn recently addressed the toxicity that is also present, while clarifying and responding to various rumors that are currently circulating around social media. But regardless of the discourse, it’s clear that the new CEOs have a clear vision for the shared universe that isn’t going to be influenced by fan chatter.

As previously mentioned, moviegoers were shocked when it was revealed that Henry Cavill wasn’t returning to the role of Superman after all, despite making an announcement and his recent cameo in Black Adam . This set the internet ablaze, and fans have been tweeting at James Gunn and sliding into his DMs with various questions and theories. While he’s largely been keeping his plans close to the chest, Gunn has been generous enough to directly communicate with the fandom.