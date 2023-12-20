Jason Momoa Addresses Possible Aquaman Future After The Lost Kingdom: ‘It’s Up To The Fans’
Jason Momoa won't rule out returning to play Aquaman after The Lost Kingdom.
The sequel to the highest-grossing DC movie ever is almost here. In another time that might have been a bigger deal, but as things currently stand the final movie in the current DC universe isn’t looking to match the success of its predecessor. Beyond that, the future of Aquaman as a character is one of the big questions we still have regarding James Gunn’s rebooted DCU.
Speaking with Etalk, Momoa discussed the fact that this appeared to be the end of the road for his version of Aquaman, though he did leave the door open to the possibility of returning. He says the ultimate decision of what happens is likely up to the fans, and whether or not they want to see more. Momoa shared:
Certainly, if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom turns out to be a massive hit, James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to take notice of that. Aquaman is one character currently missing from the DCU’s Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the universe that has been laid out. But if there are no plans for Aquaman in any upcoming DC movies, that certainly means that when it comes time to make plans, Momoa’s Aquaman can be included.
Of course, that assumes Momoa has the time. The actor has indicated that while there may not be more Aquaman in his future, there is something in his future regarding the new DCU. Momoa has talked to James Gunn and the indication is the architect of the DCU has a place for him, and if it isn’t Aquaman it’s something else. It’s been suggested Momoa might be in line to play the alien Lobo.
If this is the end, which does seem to be the most likely situation, Momoa is clearly happy with the time he spent with Aquaman. If nothing else he showed that a character that had previously been a punchline could truly be something more.
Hopefully we’ll see Aquaman again, even if it’s a new actor playing a different version of the character in an upcoming movie. But whoever that is will have Momoa to thank.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Riley Utley
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Adam Holmes
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley