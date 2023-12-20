Jason Momoa Addresses Possible Aquaman Future After The Lost Kingdom: ‘It’s Up To The Fans’

The sequel to the highest-grossing DC movie ever is almost here. In another time that might have been a bigger deal, but as things currently stand the final movie in the current DC universe isn’t looking to match the success of its predecessor. Beyond that, the future of Aquaman as a character is one of the big questions we still have regarding James Gunn’s rebooted DCU.

Speaking with Etalk, Momoa discussed the fact that this appeared to be the end of the road for his version of Aquaman, though he did leave the door open to the possibility of returning. He says the ultimate decision of what happens is likely up to the fans, and whether or not they want to see more. Momoa shared:

I think it's a really great movie that sums it all up. You get to see where he's at, and it's a pretty cool journey. It's been 12 years, and the DCEU is at its end. I think this is one of those movies that you want to see it all get tied up, and I think it's a really good way to finish it all. Unless… I mean, listen. It is a big universe, and who knows? The cool thing is, it's up to the fans. But we did a great job, I think the fans will be very excited, very proud. I'm extremely proud of it.

Certainly, if Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom turns out to be a massive hit, James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to take notice of that. Aquaman is one character currently missing from the DCU’s Gods and Monsters, the first chapter of the universe that has been laid out. But if there are no plans for Aquaman in any upcoming DC movies, that certainly means that when it comes time to make plans, Momoa’s Aquaman can be included.

Of course, that assumes Momoa has the time. The actor has indicated that while there may not be more Aquaman in his future, there is something in his future regarding the new DCU. Momoa has talked to James Gunn and the indication is the architect of the DCU has a place for him, and if it isn’t Aquaman it’s something else. It’s been suggested Momoa might be in line to play the alien Lobo.

If this is the end, which does seem to be the most likely situation, Momoa is clearly happy with the time he spent with Aquaman. If nothing else he showed that a character that had previously been a punchline could truly be something more.

Hopefully we’ll see Aquaman again, even if it’s a new actor playing a different version of the character in an upcoming movie. But whoever that is will have Momoa to thank.