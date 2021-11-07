The Honest Advice Hawkeye’s Jeremy Renner Gave Co-Star Hailee Steinfeld When She Arrived To Set

At this point, we’re all pretty aware that actors who portray superheroes undergo some intense physical training. Both the Marvel and DC universes are full of characters whose portrayers are completely jacked , thanks greatly to their heroic roles, both new and long-running. The Marvel Cinematic Universe's own Jeremy Renner actually gave his new Hawkeye co-star, Hailee Steinfeld, some very honest training advice when she arrived to the set of the upcoming Disney+ series . And some may be surprised by it, as it seems to be in stark contrast with what you'd imagine.

The Bumblebee star plays Kate Bishop, the protege of Clint Barton and, who will likely be taking on the mantle of Hawkeye. Of course, their weapons of choice are the bow and arrow and, as fans know, Barton has some serious skills as an archer. You’d think that training for a role like that would have involved some serious time at the archery range, which is what Hailee Steinfeld assumed as well. Though her co-star has a very different process

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly , the star talked about gearing up for the role of Kate Bishop and went into detail about what she did to prepare for her role. As a new addition to the MCU family, she says she went all out in training with a bow. Though she recalled Jeremy Renner sharing some honest (and somewhat hilarious) truths that tell you a bit about his routine. Here’s what the actress says on the matter, exactly:

I wanted [the archery] to be second nature by the time I got out to Atlanta to shoot, but the first time we met, Jeremy was like, 'Listen, you're going to get there and you're not even shooting a real arrow, it's all CGI. But I was still grateful to have the mechanics down.

As revealed during her interview, she watched a ton of videos of professionals handling the bow before she even went to the range to familiarize herself with the weapon. Her veteran co-star is more than likely super spot on with her about not needing to know how to shoot an arrow accurately. However, because she's learned the bow's mechanics and can hold one correctly, she should look like a pro when shooting a computer-generated arrow on screen.

Also, it’s totally worth noting that despite Jeremy Renner saying Hailee Steinfeld won’t be shooting any real arrows, the Hawkeye vet has been known to play with arrows on his off time as well. So the Marvel newbie may get her hands on some down the road, if she didn't while making the TV show.