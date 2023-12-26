Joker 2 Director Shares New Images And Gaga Fans Are Freaking Out

Lady Gaga is a worldwide pop star, and one of the most popular recording artists in the game right now. But she's also become a formidable actress over the years, appearing in prestige projects like A Star is Born and House of Gucci. Fans are eager to see her lead the cast of Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, and are eager for any glimpse at the upcoming DC movie. Director Todd Phillips recently shared some new images, and Gaga fans are absolutely freaking out.

What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux is limited, but anticipation is high for the sequel to the Oscar-winning drama. Fans are looking forward to seeing some footage, but it's unclear when that'll be. But director Todd Phillips posted on Instagram with two new stills from the film, the second of which includes a look at Lady Gaga. Check them out for yourself below:

A post shared by Todd Phillips (@toddphillips) A photo posted by on

Is it October yet? The wait for Joker 2 has already been painful, and the moviegoing audience is eager for any information or images from the movie. As such, this new look at Lady Gaga has already gone viral, especially among her fans aka the Little Monsters. And folks are sounding off online.

Back in February, fans were treated to the first look at Gaga in Joker 2, although she hasn't been shown in full Harley Quinn regalia. But each new still helps to buoy anticipation for the movie, and send the Little Monsters reeling. Many of which are responding to the new look at Gaga over on Twitter. Case in point: one fan who responded with:

something about Lady Gaga staring at her soon to be dead lover pic.twitter.com/ihSfPdxMuCDecember 25, 2023 See more

How funny is that? Gaga has a history of playing complicated women whose partner ends up dying-- either for one reason or another. That includes the tragic ending of A Star Is Born and more. And one can only imagine what lunacy is going to go down during Joker: Folie à Deux.

While the contents of Todd Phillips' sequel are currently a mystery, Joker 2 is apparently deep into the post-production process. And as such, we should be getting more images from the blockbuster sooner rather than later. Another Gaga fan posted a response to the most recent image, saying:

the expression in her eyes… oh she’s taking it pic.twitter.com/9kkmZk8tgbDecember 26, 2023 See more

One thing you have to say about Gaga as an actress: she really commits to her movies. While her method acting ways have been the subject of some meme fodder, that commitment is why her performances are so fascinating. And since Joaquin Phoenix is also a method actor, that pair seems like an electric combination. Another Little Monster posted about the "Poker Face" singer's resume, offering:

Lady Gaga the actress you are pic.twitter.com/FzVlNfZFtgDecember 25, 2023 See more

We'll just have to wait and see how the second Joker movie performs, and if its as successful as Todd Phillips' original. That movie was a box office hit, and earned Joaquin Phoenix a ton of awards including an Oscar for his performance as Arthur Fleck. Could Gaga end up with another nomination for the sequel? Only time will tell.

Joker: Folie à Deux is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 4th. In the meantime, check out the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.