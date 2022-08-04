Joker 2 Fan Art Combining Joaquin Phoenix With Willem Dafoe Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Warner Bros. has been making some bold swings with its comic book projects, set both within and outside of the main DCEU . Todd Phillips Joker was in the latter category, and ended up being a massive critical and box office success. A sequel is currently in development, and some Joker: Folie à Deux fan art has combines Joaquin Phoenix with Willem Dafoe… and it’s the stuff of nightmares.

While both Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips expressed interest in a Joker sequel after its release, the project sat in development for a few years. But it looks like the project is finally coming together; it’s been given an approximate release date and Phoenix is reportedly getting a big pay raise . There are countless theories about what might happen in Joker 2, with Willem Dafoe himself expressing interest in possibly joining the fun. Now thanks to fan art on Instagram we can see him and Joaquin Phoenix’s likeness combined into one Clown Prince of Crime. Check it out below,

Well, I’m sleeping with the lights on tonight. The first Joker movie was a truly unsettling experience, and smart money says that the upcoming sequel will be as well. While there’s currently no plans for Willem Dafoe to join the burgeoning DC franchise, it would be thrilling to see he and Joaquin Phoenix offer dueling takes on the Batman villain. We’ll just have to see what Todd Phillips and company are actually planning.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Jaxon Derr, who has a whopping 33k followers on the social media platform. This following has been accrued thanks to awesome fan art featuring characters from DC and Marvel mythology. And while fans patiently wait for information about Joker: Folie à Deux, images like this are sure to continue going viral.

The rumors about Willem Dafoe and Joker 2 were partly due to the beloved actor himself. He personally expressed interest in the possibility of joining the franchise , musing on the ideas of a fake Joker. Dafoe was previously quoted, saying:

There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not only dueling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn't the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you're the first one.

Honestly, sign me up. This quote started a number of rumors about him possibly factoring into Joker 2. Fan art has been rolling in, with Willem Dafoe also joking about why people constantly want him to play the Batman villain.

The actual contents of Joker 2 are a mystery at the time being, although Lady Gaga is reportedly being approached to play Harley Quinn . There was also a report that Todd Phillips’ sophomore DC effort might be a musical, which would be a bold departure from the gritty and grueling tone of the original.