Karen Gillan Explains What Version Of Poison Ivy She’d Like To Play In The DCU, And I’m So In

The superhero genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes currently competing at the box office. Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran are forming the new DC Universe, with the first slate of projects titled Gods and Monsters. There are countless questions about the DCU, especially regarding which actors might play various heroes and villains. Karen Gillan has made her interest in playing Poison Ivy known, recently explaining which version of the Batman villain she'd like to portray. And honestly I'm so in.

What we know about Superman: Legacy is limited, but it'll be the first installment in the new shared universe being formed by DC. The ending of Guardians 3 gave the team a happy ending, and fans are curious to see which actors follow Gunn from Marvel to DC. Karen Gillan recently spoke to ScreenRant about her eagerness to play Ivy, and revealed how she'd like to bring her to life. In her words:

Oooh. That’s a good question. In a relationship with Harley Quinn sounds excellent.

Honestly, sign me TF up. While Karen Gillan would be a great Poison Ivy no matter what, fans would be thrilled to see her play opposite Harley Quinn. After all, Ivy and Harley's relationship has yet to be adapted into live-action. Luckily we've seen it play out in other projects like the Harley Quinn animated TV series that's available with a Max subscription.

For her part, Margot Robbie has also expressed interest in bringing Harley and Ivy's romantic relationship to life on the screen. But with a new DCU being formed, it's unclear if another actor might step into that role instead of Robbie, who previously played Harley in three DC blockbusters.

Clearly Karen Gillan and the Guardians cast have a close relationship with James Gunn, so it seems inevitable that she might appear in the DCU at some point. Nebula's story in the MCU has seemingly come to an end, which should open up her schedule to play Poison Ivy or another figure from DC lore. Hopefully the studio reveals more casting decisions sooner rather than later. In the meantime, fan theories and rumors are going to swirl online, and Gillan's comments about Ivy are likely going to fuel those flames.

Of course, the Jumanji actress isn't the only one hoping to play Poison Ivy in the newly formed DCU. The Mandalorian's Katee Sackhoff is also campaigning for the role, although she's aware she's potentially competing against Gillan as a result. But they're both beloved red heads who are comfortable with genre work, so it should be interesting to see where the chips fall.

