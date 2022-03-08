Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Elizabeth Henstridge Reacts To Marvel Series' Move To Disney+

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. came to an end after seven seasons in 2020, but it’s still widely loved by fans. Luckily, they'll now have a new way to revisit the series. The show, along with all of the Marvel Netflix shows, is heading to Disney+ later this month after leaving the streaming giant. And now that S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to make the massive move, Elizabeth Henstridge has reacted to the news

The actress, who portrayed science genius Jemma Simmons for all seven seasons of the TV program, still has a lot of affection for the show. Following Disney+'s recent announcement, the star discussed AOS’ new streaming home with TVLine, and she was as enthusiastic as ever:

Oh, I love it! I mean, [Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.] living on is wonderful, especially somewhere like Disney+ where you can discover it amongst the other shows. If you like Daredevil, you’re probably going to like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

What's especially great about S.H.I.E.L.D. being on Disney's platform is that it can now sit alongside other Marvel Cinematic Universe productions. It's great to hear Elizabeth Henstridge’s sentiments about the series living on and, hopefully, on the new streamer, it'll draw more attention.

There's a lot to love about the espionage drama. The characters were great, the stories were solid and of course, the comic book action was top-notch. And though many have disputed its connection to the MCU proper, the earlier seasons featured some great tie-ins to the films.

Its move to Disney+ was widely speculated upon after news broke that the Marvel programs would be leaving Netflix. All the while, on Twitter, fans have been campaigning for the show to receive another season. After the team’s journey came to an end, viewers created the #SaveAgentsOfSHIELD. Ming-Na Wen, who portrayed Agent Melinda May (a.k.a. The Cavalry), spoke about the fans’ dedication simply saying, “Who knows?”

There's no denying the show has found renewed interest, especially last year after Loki dropped on Disney+. Following the premiere, many fans wondered if the new series erased Phil Coulson’s resurrection given the God of Mischief's situation. Head writer Michael Waldron did address the confusing Coulson reference. However, there’s no telling for sure whether Mobius is aware of the character's fate and was simply hiding the fact from the God of Mischief or if this was a way to just retcon what had been established on the small-screen side of the MCU.

Regardless, I'll just echo Elizabeth Henstridge by saying that it's wonderful to see Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. joining its fellow Marvel productions on Disney+. It'll arrive, alongside the Netflix series, on March 16, so you'll want to have a Disney+ subscription in order to do discover or rewatch it. Also, be sure to check out what’s coming up in MCU Phase 4!