’You Know My Version Of Harley Is Mine’: Don’t Compare Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn To The Other Versions, Per The Folie à Deux Star

The comic book genre continues to be a powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of shared universes in play. While fans are eager to see what James Gunn has in store for the DCU's first chapter Gods and Monsters, there are some upcoming DC movies that are set outside of the shared universe. Chief among them is Joker 2, which will feature Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. Although it doesn't look like the actress and pop superstar is down for comparisons to other takes on Harley.

What we know about Joker: Folie à Deux is limited, but that hasn't stopped anticipation from headily building. The first movie (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) was a huge hit, so expectations are high. While speaking with Access Online, the "Born This Way" singer addressed putting her unique spin on a beloved character like Harley, saying:

You know my version of Harley is mine and it’s very authentic to this movie and these characters. I’ve never done anything like I’ve done in this movie before, so it’s all going to be completely brand new and really fun.

There you have it. While Harley has been adapted for the page, movies, and TV before, Lady Gaga's is going to be working under a very different set of rules. Todd Phillips' burgeoning Joker franchise is set in a different universe, one that isn't as connected to the events of the comic book. And as such, Gaga can seemingly take her version of Harley anywhere.

There's been plenty of Harley Quinn movies, including a trio of blockbusters where Margot Robbie played Harley. That will likely be the most common comparison happening when Joker: Folie à Deux finally hits theaters, although the character recently got its own video game, as well as Kaley Cuoco's Harley Quinn animated series.

The Joker 2 trailer revealed the first limited footage of Lady Gaga's Harley, but it seems like the story could go just about anywhere. The Joker sequel will feature musical numbers, although there's been some debate about exactly how much music to expect. Hopefully more information is given as we get closer to the movie's release this fall.

The first Joker movie offered a new take on the title character's origin story, showing as Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck slowly descended into madness. The ending of Joker saw him in Arkham Asylum, and it looks like that's where the story will pick up in the sequel. Harleen Quinzel is reportedly a music therapist for the facility, which is where she and Arthur meet. And I have to assume that Phllips is going to put some unique spins on that story.

Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive in theaters on October 4th. For now, check the 2024 movie release dates.