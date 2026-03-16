Is Something Afoot With DC's Booster Gold Show? Why Fans Think It's Not Good News

The DCU’s Booster Gold TV show has been in the early development stages for long enough that I could possibly be convinced that the only reason we ever thought one was happening was because the real Booster Gold came to the 2020s from the future and lied about the show existing in his timeline. Maybe it’s not quite so dire, but a comedy series focused on the hero was one of the first projects spoken of when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, and that followed years of movie rumors.

So what’s happening with these long-gestating series plans, and why are fans suddenly worried that the project may get scrapped amidst other upcoming DC TV shows? Let’s take a jaunt back to last year before fully catching up on current events.

Our Flag Means Death Creator Previously Took Over Writing Duties From Danny McBride

At some point between James Gunn’s DCU hiring and the end of 2024, Eastbound and Down’s Danny McBride was set to script the hero’s first standalone live-action project along with The Righteous Gemstones’ writers/producers John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley. At some point in 2024, the trio were reported to no longer be working on that feature anymore, though with the caveat that McBride could still be involved in some capacity.

Article continues below

Then in February 2025, following James Gunn debunking casting rumors for the show, he told press at a DCU presentation that work on the show was “going pretty strong” behind the scenes amidst creative changes for Viola Davis’ Waller series, assumedly with McBride still tinkering with it. The project took a big step forward in July 2025 when it was revealed that Our Flag Means Death and People of Earth creator David Jenkins was hired on to bring his quirky imagination and writing skills to a Booster Gold story, saying this at the time:

It's true y'all! I'm writing a pilot about this lovable goofball for @hbomax !! Honored to work for James Gunn and very happy to inherit this project from Danny McBride, two of my creative heroes. David Jenkins in July 2025

Then came a whole lot more silence about the project, other than some more fan casting hopes (this time for Patrick Schwarzenegger), causing further concern among fans that the hero’s narrative might be too hard to lock down to film as a live-action project. Which brings us to the present.

Fans Think Social Media Changes Hint At David Jenkins No Longer Writing Booster Gold

Jenkins is no stranger to sharing his professional successes on various social media platforms, as indicated by the aforementioned post about his then-new gig. Jenkins also followed James Gunn on Instagram at the time.

Cut to today, however, and the writer/producer's IG page no longer appears to bear any mention of either Booster Gold or James Gunn, whom Jenkins is no longer following. (Gunn isn't following Jenkins' either.) So did something go down during the development process that doomed the project's current iteration?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Booster Gold was a show on par with anything in the Batman-verse, we probably would have heard about this creative split before it even happened. But given the lower recognition status for the blue-suited hero, there are fewer rumors bouncing around to look to for info.

Any time-traveling journos out there privy to information that won't implode the time-stream or the 2026 TV schedule if you share it? Hit me up.