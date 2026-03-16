Is Something Afoot With DC's Booster Gold Show? Why Fans Think It's Not Good News
I need a super-villain to blame, dangit.
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The DCU’s Booster Gold TV show has been in the early development stages for long enough that I could possibly be convinced that the only reason we ever thought one was happening was because the real Booster Gold came to the 2020s from the future and lied about the show existing in his timeline. Maybe it’s not quite so dire, but a comedy series focused on the hero was one of the first projects spoken of when James Gunn and Peter Safran took over DC Studios, and that followed years of movie rumors.
So what’s happening with these long-gestating series plans, and why are fans suddenly worried that the project may get scrapped amidst other upcoming DC TV shows? Let’s take a jaunt back to last year before fully catching up on current events.
Our Flag Means Death Creator Previously Took Over Writing Duties From Danny McBride
At some point between James Gunn’s DCU hiring and the end of 2024, Eastbound and Down’s Danny McBride was set to script the hero’s first standalone live-action project along with The Righteous Gemstones’ writers/producers John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley. At some point in 2024, the trio were reported to no longer be working on that feature anymore, though with the caveat that McBride could still be involved in some capacity.Article continues below
Then in February 2025, following James Gunn debunking casting rumors for the show, he told press at a DCU presentation that work on the show was “going pretty strong” behind the scenes amidst creative changes for Viola Davis’ Waller series, assumedly with McBride still tinkering with it. The project took a big step forward in July 2025 when it was revealed that Our Flag Means Death and People of Earth creator David Jenkins was hired on to bring his quirky imagination and writing skills to a Booster Gold story, saying this at the time:
Then came a whole lot more silence about the project, other than some more fan casting hopes (this time for Patrick Schwarzenegger), causing further concern among fans that the hero’s narrative might be too hard to lock down to film as a live-action project. Which brings us to the present.
Fans Think Social Media Changes Hint At David Jenkins No Longer Writing Booster Gold
Jenkins is no stranger to sharing his professional successes on various social media platforms, as indicated by the aforementioned post about his then-new gig. Jenkins also followed James Gunn on Instagram at the time.
Cut to today, however, and the writer/producer's IG page no longer appears to bear any mention of either Booster Gold or James Gunn, whom Jenkins is no longer following. (Gunn isn't following Jenkins' either.) So did something go down during the development process that doomed the project's current iteration?
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If Booster Gold was a show on par with anything in the Batman-verse, we probably would have heard about this creative split before it even happened. But given the lower recognition status for the blue-suited hero, there are fewer rumors bouncing around to look to for info.
Any time-traveling journos out there privy to information that won't implode the time-stream or the 2026 TV schedule if you share it? Hit me up.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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