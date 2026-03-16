Green Lantern Comic Writer Slams Lantern's Damon Lindelof & Co. For Dismissive Comments: 'Not Like He Needs The Money'
Former Green Lantern writer takes aim at the Lanterns producer.
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The DCU has gotten off to a great start under James Gunn, but 2026 will be a big year for the franchise with both the upcoming Supergirl movie and the highest-profile DC series so far, Lanterns, on HBO Max.
The series' first trailer has already been met with some backlash because we never saw the Green Lantern characters in costume. This decision may have directly led to some old comments from Lanterns writer and producer Damon Lindelof resurfacing, which has a former Green Lantern comic writer less than thrilled.
What Damon Lindelof Said About Lanterns
The resurfaced comments in question come from a September 2024 episode of the Lovett or Leave it podcast where Damon Lindelof was a guest. At that point little was being said publicly about the Lanterns series, but the name was known. When asked about the show the writer said…Article continues below
While it should be pointed out that the show Damon Lindelof was on was comedy focused, and thus the Lost scribe may have been trying to be funny. But a lot of people didn’t take it that way, and the fact that the Lanterns trailer had a distinct lack of green is being read by many as evidence that Lindelof may not actually like the franchise he’s working with, and one comic writer is among that group.
How Comic Writer Grant Morrison Responded
In a recent post on his Substack, comic writer Grant Morrison took Damon Lindelof to task for his early comments. He wondered why somebody who appeared not to like the content he was working on would choose to do so, saying…
If Damon Lindelof truly doesn’t like Green Lantern, then it’s a fair question to ask. There have certainly been cases where we’ve seen adaptations of pop culture material go through significant changes. And frequently the reason for that seemed to be a feeling that the material had something wrong with it, even though the fact that the existing content was popular was exactly why it was being adapted.
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
If you want to watch Lanterns later this year, or any other part of the DCU, you need an HBO Max subscription, so sign up now.
One might understand a writer taking a job they didn’t love simply because it was the job that was available, but as Grant Morrison points out, Damon Lindelof likely wasn’t in that sort of a position, as he’s had plenty of success in the past, including on entirely original concepts. Morrison continued…
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Damon Lindelof has worked on comic material before as the showrunner of the very popular Watchmen series. Of course, Alan Moore didn't like that either, so it seems this writer has a tendency to upset people who work in comics.
In the end, the lack of green in Lanterns likely had more to do with holding off on the reveal for marketing reasons than any actual problem with the green in Green Lantern. Still, time will tell.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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