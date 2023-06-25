Logan Director Shares A Cool Detail That Made Me Realize Just How Long Hugh Jackman Was Considering Teaming Wolverine And Deadpool

Plenty of superhero fans and general moviegoers were under the impression that they’d seen the last of Hugh Jackman ’s Wolverine after the release of Logan in 2017. James Mangold’s epic neo-western comic book adaptation was crafted as a send-off for the fan-favorite X-Man. So many were shocked (and delighted) when it was revealed that old Wolvie would return in the upcoming Deadpool 3 to join Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson. Some may be under the impression that this team-up was only thought up a few years ago. But interestingly, Mangold shared a cool detail that makes me realize just how long Jackman had actually pondered the possibility.

James Mangold worked with Hugh Jackman on two X-Men films, the first being 2013’s The Wolverine and the second, of course, being Logan. The latter proved to be both a critical and financial hit, with many hailing it as a fitting conclusion to the titular character’s story. Around the time that the film dropped, Jackman spoke about his desire to provide closure when it came to the hero’s arc. However, Mangold recently explained that amid production, the Australian actor also had a potential crossover involving the Merc with a Mouth on his brain:

I've made a bunch of movies with Hugh Jackman now. We're good friends and we talked a lot. And one of the things we talked about a lot, even while we were making Logan, was the idea of how joyful a kind of Midnight Run or 48 Hrs. with Deadpool and Logan would be. So I completely understand those guys chasing that idea.

Keep in mind that James Mangold’s second Marvel pic was filmed in 2016, and that key detail makes the comments he shared with Inverse even more interesting. I’d like to think that those behind-the-scenes conversations between the director and his star didn’t overtake the work that they had in front of them at the time. But still, per Mangold, it would seem that the Greatest Showman alum was somewhat serious about the team-up notion at the time. I honestly love hearing BTS stories like this and, man, do I wish I could’ve been a fly on the wall while the two were discussing the topic and more.

After Ryan Reynolds confirmed Hugh Jackman’s return for Deadpool 3 near the end of 2022, some fans were likely curious about how James Mangold felt about the development. Hugh Jackman addressed Mangold’s reaction earlier this year, saying that the filmmaker was “really cool about it.” And in addition to sharing the positive thoughts above, Mangold also shared a more detailed reaction , saying that he’s “thrilled” for the actor to be able to re-don his claws.

Production on the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is currently underway under the eye of director Shawn Levy, as it’s been reported that the work wouldn’t be halted due to the ongoing WGA writers strike . As is the usual with MCU flicks, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps. The most recent round of rumors point to the threequel being a multiverse-centric romp – one that may or may not even include Ben Affleck’s Daredevil . Of course, just about all of the narrative-related details should be taken with a grain of salt at this point.

What’s known, though, is that the 2024 movie has been pushed up a few months due to Disney shuffling some release dates . It can also be said that Hugh Jackman is psyched to reprise his famous role. He’s been working out vigorously and grew the beard needed to play the part. And with the knowledge that he’s been wanting this for some time now, it’s easy to see why he’s been so enthusiastic about his prep. It’ll be exciting to see him back in character on the big screen, and I’ll bet James Mangold will be among the many who head to the theater to see the flick.