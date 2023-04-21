Logan Director James Mangold Reacts To Hugh Jackman’s Return As Wolverine In Deadpool 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, with the studio consistently producing new content for the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Deadpool 3 , which will bring the titular character to the shared universe in his first major appearance. And Logan director James Mangold has reacted to Hugh Jackman’s upcoming return as Wolverine in the blockbuster.

Logan was wildly successful upon its release back in 2017, even earning Mangold an Oscar nomination for the screenplay. After following Logan ’s emotional ending , both Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart announced they were retiring from their signature X-Men characters. But they both ended up returning to those roles, and fans can’t wait to see faux feuders Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 3. The director recently spoke to ET about his collaborator returning as Wolverine, saying:

I'm thrilled for him to get a chance to play with it again. Whether one way or another, I knew Logan wouldn't be the last time we see a Wolverine movie. We had our moment to kind of let that movie play and I'm really moved by how much that picture lives in people's memories. You can't put a moratorium on characters.

Talk about a class act. It looks like he never really believed Hugh Jackman’s comments about hanging up the claws for good. While the Oscar-nominated actor did take a number of years away from playing everyone’s favorite X-Man, all it took was the right project to get him suited back up. And it turns out Jackman knew he’d be back after watching the first Deadpool movie . And really, who doesn’t want to see Logan and Wade Wilson on the big screen together?

Mangold’s comments show what a great outlook he seems to have on his time working with Jackman on Logan. The movie was universally acclaimed when it hit theaters, with audiences really responding to the gritty tone and emotional story. And when the clawed mutant finally perished, it seemed like a fitting tribute to the actor’s tenure in the role.

Deadpool 3 (Image credit: 20th Century Fox) Director: Shawn Levy Writer: Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapičić, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen Release Date/Platform: November 8th, 2024 in theaters

Not much is known about Deadpool 3, but the inclusion of Jackman as Wolverine is helping to buoy fan excitement. But Ryan Reynolds recently teased that the Les Miserables actor will be playing a different version of Logan than what we’ve seen before . Given the franchise’s comedic tone and R-rating this makes a great deal of sense. And I can’t wait to see the Merc with the Mouth get cut down to size… literally.

Information about the Deadpool threequel is slowly coming together as the development process continues. The cast of Deadpool 3 is coming together quickly, with a number of actors recently confirmed to be returning. But there are some big questions still up in the air including the fate of Josh Brolin’s Cable.