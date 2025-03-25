Marvel’s Krysten Ritter Says She’s Still Ready To Return As Jessica Jones, But I’m More Focused On The Awesome Memento She ‘Stole’ From Set
What a terrific keepsake as she waits for that Marvel call!
With Marvel Studios slowly reintroducing familiar faces from its Netflix-era shows on the 2025 TV schedule, fans have been crossing their fingers for a proper return of Jessica Jones. Krysten Ritter hasn’t exactly been subtle about her interest in returning for an upcoming Marvel movie or TV series. The actress confirmed that she’s still game to step back into Alias Investigations… and might already be halfway into costume. That’s right, she “stole” a little memento from the set, and I’m obsessed.
While appearing on CBS Mornings to promote her second novel, Ritter was asked about her time as Jessica Jones and whether she’d be down for a comeback. The interview clip, shared on the CBS Mornings official YouTube channel, didn’t disappoint—because she reaffirmed her love for the character, saying:
The Sonic 3 actress also dropped a fun little tidbit about a certain piece of wardrobe that may have found its way home with her. According to her:
That’s right—the iconic leather jacket that became practically synonymous with Jessica’s street-smart, no-nonsense persona might be hanging in Ritter’s own closet. And honestly? That feels right.
While she didn’t confirm any official plans or appearances in the works, the fact that she still gets asked about the role “almost every day” speaks volumes. It also doesn’t hurt that Marvel has already brought back the cast of Netflix’s Daredevil series for its own streaming series and reintroduced Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher for multiple upcoming projects. Jessica Jones has been rumored to appear in the pipeline for a while now, so it feels right that it will happen sooner or later.
Still, the real charm of Ritter’s comments isn’t just that she yet again said she is "ready" to return. It’s how much she clearly loved embodying the character. Jessica Jones was unlike any other Marvel hero—more noir, more trauma, more sarcasm—and the Breaking Bad alum brought a sharp, raw intensity to the role that helped define Marvel’s Netflix era. And if Marvel doesn’t bring her back? Well, at least the jacket’s got a good home.
You can catch both seasons of Jessica Jones streaming with a Disney+ subscription now. Also, don't miss the wonderful Daredevil: Born Again to dive back into the part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that started over on Netflix. Also, if you’re interested, you can check out Krysten Ritter’s most recent novel, Retreat: A Novel, available for sale wherever you buy books.
