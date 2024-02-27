After Thunderbolts Casting Shakeups, Florence Pugh Shares Thrilling Update About Marvel Blockbuster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing thanks to theatrical releases and TV shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. But the movies are the main event, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Thunderbolts. Unfortunately the strike-related delays have resulted in some casting shakeups, with Steven Yeun departing the MCU flick over scheduling issues. And after some casting shakeups, Florence Pugh has offered a thrilling update on the villain-centric crossover flick.

What we know about Thunderbolts is limited, but anticipation is high thanks to all the talent in the Thunderbolts cast list. Chief among that ensemble is Florence Pugh, who is reprising her role as Yelena after appearing in both Black Widow and Hawkeye. She recently spoke to ET about the Marvel blockbuster, sharing:

I've just started my next movie, my next Marvel movie, Thunderbolts. I've been shooting that.

Well, that's super thrilling. Despite a number of delays and setbacks, Thunderbolts has finally begun principal photography. Suddenly the movie feels all the more real, and I can't wait to see what director Jake Schreier has up his sleeve for the ensemble project.

Pugh's comments come as she's promoting the release of Dune: Part Two, so clearly she's been super busy lately. On top of promoting her role in that sci-fi flick, she's also finally begun production on Thunderbolts. And hopefully we get more information about that movie sooner rather than later.

With Thunderbolts finally in productions, fans are left wondering about the story, and how the titular team of antiheroes and villains will function together. While we haven't had an Avengers movie since Endgame, Thunderbolts will presumably scratch the itch for a major crossover moment. After all, the cast includes familiar faces from a number of different franchises including Black Widow, Ant-Man, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

In her two brief appearances in the MCU, Florence Pugh's Yelena has already become a fan favorite character in the shared universe. After a killer performance in Black Widow, fans were thrilled when she returned in Hawkeye. I'm eager to see how she enters the story of Thunderbolts, and what her relationship with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, especially after she decided not to kill Clint Barton in Hawkeye's finale.

As previously mentioned, Thunderbolts went through some casting shakeups prior to finally beginning photography. Steven Yeun departed due to a scheduling conflict, and The Bear's Ayo Edebiri also left for the same reason. Clearly the strikes continue to impact the industry as a whole.

Thunderbolts is currently expected to hit theaters on May 2nd, 2025. While we wait for more information, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.