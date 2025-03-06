After What If…? Will Howard The Duck Get A Solo Project? Seth Green Weighs In
"When you're out of luck, always go duck."
If you ask the average person who’s watched the Marvel movies in order, but isn’t familiar with the comics, chances are they don’t know who Howard the Duck is. That’s fair considering he only made minor appearances in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and a blink-and-you-miss it cameo in Avengers: Endgame. However, the animated TV show What If… ? did showcase alternate versions of Howard in several episodes. But could the wisecracking, anthropomorphic bird brain get a solo project in the MCU?
Seth Green, who’s been voicing Howard the Duck since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, gave his thoughts on this while speaking to Comicbook. In his opinion, Howard is better administered in small doses and doesn’t need to be the focus of his own story. As he explained:
I would push back against that a little considering all the Marvel Comics titles Howard the Duck has led since he was introduced in 1973’s Adventure into Fear #19, created by writer Steve Gerber and artist Val Mayerik. But then I remember 1986’s Howard the Duck, which is frequently considered to be one of the worst movies ever made (though some good came out of it for star Lea Thompson). Nearly 40 years after its release, I wouldn’t blame Marvel Studios to be hesitant for wanting to place Howard front and center, even if Seth Green’s version of the character is more faithful to the source material.
Seth Green seems to be ok with that, though that’s not to say he doesn’t want to voice Howard anymore. Rather, he’s content with the character continuing to hang out on the sidelines. Green enjoyed how Howard was used in the Guardians movies and those What If… ? episodes, but he’s not sure what can be done to effectively boost him in a more prominent capacity.
Not only do I agree with him, I’d go a step further and say it may be a long time until we see Howard the Duck in the MCU again, if ever at all. What If… ? ended last December after three seasons, and now that James Gunn is running DC Studios, there’s no indication of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 will happen with a different filmmaker at the helm (although Vin Diesel did share that a Groot movie is apparently in the works). Unless Joe and Anthony Russo are keen on including Howard in the next two Avengers movies, I can’t of any other project where he could fit in seamlessly.
But I’m happy to be proven wrong, and if that day comes, we hear at CinemaBlend will let you know. Until then, stream all of Howard the Duck’s MCU appearances with a Disney+ subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore, Adam is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He started working for the site back in late 2014 writing exclusively comic book movie and TV-related articles, and along with branching out into other genres, he also made the jump to editing. Along with his writing and editing duties, as well as interviewing creative talent from time to time, he also oversees the assignment of movie-related features. He graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Journalism, and he’s been sourced numerous times on Wikipedia. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Crafting Doctor Doom For The Next Avengers Movies Has Been ‘Very Intense’, But The Russo Brothers Tease Has Me So Excited
Another Marvel Leak Has Gone Down Thanks To Toys, But It's What Isn't Seen That Has Me Worried