Ahead Of Captain America: Brave New World, Anthony Mackie Weighs In On How Much Longer He’ll Remain With The MCU

Over a decade ago, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took to the skies as the Falcon for the first time in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. There’s been considerable change in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as Wilson is now Cap and leading his own movie subtitled Brave New World. With the 2025 movie schedule entry almost here and many other MCU entries under Mackie’s belt at this point, it’s fair to wonder just how much longer he plans to remain in the fold. Well, luckily for inquiring minds, the actor is speaking to that very subject.

The fact that the Half Nelson alum has been part of the MCU as long as he has is somewhat surreal for me. Personally, I still remember when his casting as Sam was announced, and official concept art of the character was unveiled. When you look over the Marvel movies in order, Wilson has had quite the journey, so you certainly have to consider whether it’ll come to an end soon. Anthony Mackie addressed that during a profile piece for Esquire, and it sounds like he’s not prepared to hang up the wings just yet:

I give it a solid ten years. You have the two Avengers movies, you have hopefully another Captain America, and then random plug-and-plays: Oh, Spider-Man! Oh, Fantastic Four! What are you doing here? But you never know. I mean, I don’t want to be a sixty-year-old Captain America.

So it would seem the 8 Mile veteran is down to stay with the massive superhero franchise for another decade. His rationale for that particular prediction does make sense. Coming up, he has the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars on his plate, with the former reportedly set to begin filming this year. A fifth Captain America movie isn’t a certainty right now, though it could be a possibility. That aside, it wouldn’t be surprising if Sam popped up in other MCU properties, especially given his important, in-universe status as Cap.

Hearing such enthusiasm from the leading man is great, as it’d be very easy for him to be jaded at this point. Of course, what may add to his excitement is that he’s only just reached a new era in his character’s history. There are still plenty of stories that can be told now that Sam Wilson is the Sentinel of Liberty. Of course, before getting ahead of ourselves, we need to focus on the latest situation that Wilson has to contend with in the MCU.

Captain America: Brave New World sees Sam Wilson contending with the aftermath of an international incident. Wilson eventually finds himself wrapped up in a web of intrigue that leads to him stumbling upon a conspiracy. Anthony Mackie has talked up the film and teased what fans can expect. He’s also dropped F-bombs over the politicization of the film. Any chatter of that nature aside, though, he has reason to be proud, as he also serves as an EP on the film. (That’s a MCU milestone only he and Scarlett Johansson have managed to reach as actors within the franchise.)

Time certainly does fly, and it does my heart well to see Anthony Mackie still taking pleasure in his involvement in the MCU and looking towards the future. Whenever Sam Wilson does fly off into the sunset, I’d hope that he receives a sweet sendoff. Considering what Mackie has brought to the role of Sam Wilson all these years, it’s certainly what he deserves.

Be sure to check out Captain America: Brave New World when it hits theaters on February 14. In the meantime, stream Sam Wilson past appearances in Marvel movies and shows using a Disney+ subscription.