‘Oh This Is Not A Good Look.’ That Time Andrew Garfield And Charlie Cox Met And Nearly Revealed Tom Holland-Level Spoilers During Spider-Man’s Filming
Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield were nearly responsible for spoiling their appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
In the world of superhero movies, the biggest villain can often be "spoilers." Every upcoming Marvel movie is shrouded in secrecy, and revealing film details before the studio is ready is just about the worst thing that could happen. The most recent Spider-Man movie, No Way Home was one that Marvel and Sony tried to keep a lid on, but largely failed to keep the biggest surprises secret. And it turns out two of those surprises, Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield, almost spilled the beans themselves.
Cox officially returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Matt Murdock long before the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series, via a brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home alongside the also-returning Garfield. In a new video shared on Instagram, Cox reveals that he and Garfield are friends, and that he looked up to his buddy when he arrived to shoot his scene. Cox said…
Appearances from both Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire had long been rumored for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Garfield may have been denying his appearance in public, but he apparently had no problem admitting the truth to his friend.
Since Cox and Garfield were both in Atlanta making the film, they decided to hang out together. However, it was only after the two of them arrived at the same restaurant that they realized that if the two of them were seen together, it would completely blow the whistle on the movie, not simply confirming Garfield’s appearance but Cox’s as well. Cox continued…
Tom Holland is known for accidentally revealing spoilers, he’s done it so often that it’s become a joke, but it would have been quite the coup if somebody had snapped a picture of Garfield and Cox together. No explanation would have convinced people of anything other than the truth.
Check out Charlie Cox telling the whole story to the rest of the Daredevil: Born Again cast below.
In the end, a lot of people walked into Spider-Man: No Way Home already knowing, or at least strongly suspecting, that both Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield would appear. However, you can’t blame either of them for that.
