Ant-Man 3’s Kathryn Newton Saying Playing Cassie Lang Was The ‘Easiest Job Of My Life’ While Comparing Differences To Abigail

It seems as though playing a hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the easier gig for Kathryn Newton when measuring up to her latest role in Abigail. Weeks after the actress recalled the traumatizing scene she did in the horror movie, she's opening up about playing Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, calling it the "easiest job" of her life.

Newton was recently talking to CinePop about Abigail and was asked if the new horror movie was harder to make than the Marvel movie, which is available to stream with a Disney+ subscription. As mentioned, she noted playing Scott Lang's daughter was the easier task between the two, and talked a bit about both in the quote below:

I think the Marvel movie, actually. But I don't know... This was, physically, actually harder than Ant-Man. Ant-Man was the easiest job of my life. It was really fun... And this one was just as fun, but it was different. We had a real set, we had real props, real people. So whatever inspiration you get is from what's happening right in front of you and I didn't have to make it up, there was no green screen. And that was much more freeing than I was prepared for.

Kathryn Newton didn't go into incredible detail about what made Quantamania such an easy gig, but I could see the encouragement and good advice she got from Paul Rudd going a long way. Of course, there are downsides to playing a hero in the MCU, as sweet as the gig looks at sometimes from the outside. It seems the actress hinted at it in talking about the things she enjoyed doing in Abigail.

Actors who work in the MCU are primarily putting on performances in front of a blue screen, which requires a lot of imagination on the actor's part. It was enough to give Dakota Johnson pause and wonder if she was actually putting on a good performance reacting to explosions in Madame Web, and I can imagine these two are not the only ones to struggle with that.

As far as when we may see Kathryn Newton return as Cassie Lang, the actress has hopes of being pulled into a Young Avengers project at some point in the future. The Marvels' ending keeps the hope alive we'll see that project happen one day, and usually when the MCU plants a seed, there's an intention to follow up on it. Then again, we recently received a bleak update from Kit Harington about Black Knight, so maybe we're now in an era where nothing is as guaranteed for superhero movies as they once were.

It seems that Kathryn Newton's inspired performance played a part in Abigail's positive review from CinemaBlend's Mike Reyes. A solid showing at the box office in week one was unable to topple the run by Civil War thus far, but we will see what the coming weeks bring in terms of how successful this horror comedy ends up being.

Catch Kathryn Newton in Abigail or one of the other many projects she's appeared in as well. After seeing critics talk about her performance in Lisa Frankenstein, I decided to fire it up on with my Peacock subscription and was absolutely shocked by how much I enjoyed it!