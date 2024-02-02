Marvel Star Kathryn Newton Has A New Movie Out Next Weekend, But I’m Glad Someone Took The Opp To Ask Her About Young Avengers
Kathryn Newton stars in Lisa Frankenstein, but what's going on with Young Avengers?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, consistently releasing big screen movies and shows that are available with a Disney+ subscription. The latest film release was The Marvels, which seemingly set up major shakeups for upcoming Marvel movies. That includes a tease that the Young Avengers are finally being formed. Ant-Man 3's Kathryn Newton has a new movie out next weekend, but I'm glad someone took the opportunity to ask her about this potential Marvel crossover.
The Marvels' credits scenes included a fun tag where Ms. Marvel recruited Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop for a team she's forming, with the scene reminiscent of Nick Fury's Iron Man cameo. Fans assume that Cassie Lang will be included in the fun, and Kathryn Newton was recently asked about this while promoting her new movie Lisa Frankenstein. Regarding the idea of a Young Avengers movie, she said:
There you have it. While she's only appeared in one Marvel movie so far, it sounds like Kathryn Newton was hoping she'd have a long tenure in the shared universe. It's unclear what's happening with the Ant-Man franchise, but perhaps she'll end up returning to the big screen in Young Avengers. After all, the studio is definitely planting the seeds for that team-up event.
Newton's comments help to offer a peek behind the curtain on what it's actually like within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel security is notoriously tight, and actors often don't know what's coming next until shortly before production begins. So hopefully the studio's plans for the Young Avengers becomes clear sooner rather than later.
Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen how many new characters were introduced throughout Phases Four and Five. In particular younger characters, who were notably missing throughout much of the shared universe's life in theaters.
Cassie Lang is presumed to be one of the next recruits for Ms. Marvel, following her first time meeting Hawkeye's Kate Bishop. Other possible names being floated around by the fans include Thor's adopted daughter Love, Wanda's sons Billy and Tommy, Thor's song Skaar, America Chavez, and Riri Williams. We'll just have to wait and see what the team actually looks like.
The next MCU movie hitting theaters is Deadpool 3 on July 26th.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
