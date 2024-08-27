I'm Not Surprised Anthony Mackie Threw Another Jab At Tom Holland Over Captain America: Brave New World Footage, But It's Still Funny

Stretching back to 2017, one year after they worked together in Captain America: Civil War, Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland have had an amusing “feud” going. Even just a few weeks ago, Mackie roasted Holland about his height, but he couldn’t wait too long to throw another jab. With Captain America: Brave New World set for release on the 2025 movies schedule, the Sam Wilson performer once again targeted the Spider-Man actor while reflecting on the footage recently shown of the upcoming Marvel movie. It wasn’t surprising he did this, but it was still pretty funny.

Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, a little over a month after the first Brave New World trailer dropped, new footage of the fourth Captain America movie was exclusively shown to attendees at Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel. Taking to his Instagram page, Mackie shared a photo of himself next to someone looking up at a shot of Sam Wilson displayed on the massive screen that night, and here’s what he wrote in the caption:

I had to take time and let the scope of what happened sink in. You were right @tomholland2013, it is different when you go with your own movie!

He couldn’t help himself, could he? For those who need some context, back in 2018, Anthony Mackie mentioned that he hadn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming while he and Tom Holland were speaking at an ACE Comic Con panel just a few months after Avengers: Infinity War’s release. Holland quickly fired back, “At least I have a movie to ignore.” Remember, at that time, Sam Wilson, known back then as The Falcon, had only appeared as a supporting character/ensemble player in a handful of the Marvel movies in order. Meanwhile, Holland’s Peter Parker scored the spotlight for himself in Homecoming the prior year.

But now we live in a different era; after receiving the Captain America shield from the elderly Steve Rogers at the end of Avengers: Endgame, and then going through the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription), Sam has officially become the new Captain America and is ready to take center stage. So can you really blame Anthony Mackie for using the Brave New World Hall H footage as an excuse to once again make fun of Tom Holland? I would have been disappointed in him if he hadn’t! Your move, Tom.

Still, Mackie has a long way to go until he’s on Holland’s level when it comes to the solo movies, as the latter has three under his belt, and Spider-Man 4 remains in development. Make no mistake, though, there’s a lot of other big things to look forward to from Captain America: Brave New World, including the return of Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns, who’s now The Leader; Harrison Ford taking over the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, who will become Red Hulk; and the debut of Giancarlo Esposito as Sidewinder. Julius Onah directed the feature, and Malcolm Spellman, Dallas Musson and Mathew Orton all worked on the script.

Captain America: Brave New World will arrive in theaters on February 14, 2025. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home can both be streamed on Disney+, but you’ll need a Star subscription to access Spider-Man: No Way Home.