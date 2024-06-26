Are The Avengers Actors Really As Close As They Seem On Social Media? ‘I’d Rather Go To Jail With Downey Than Go Do Something Amazing By Myself’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become wildly popular over the last decade and change of filmmaking, with fans constantly looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the shared universe as we know it really began with Joss Whedon's The Avengers (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But are The Avengers actors really as close as they seem on social media? Apparently so, with one actor being quoted saying ‘I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself."

The OG Avengers spent a long time playing their signature roles, with some actors departing the shared universe such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. Jeremy Renner is still playing Hawkeye, and recently spoke to Men's Health about his ongoing relationship with his fellow superheroes. When asked if they're really that close, he said:

Oh, fuck yeah, it’s a real thing—it’s not just for Instagram. We fuckin’ hate that shit. No, we have a family chat and have for a long time.

Well, he certainly didn't mince his words. The Avengers really are that close, and seemingly aren't happy with people faking it on social media. Now if only fans could have access to that famous group chat.

Jeremy Renner's comments are sure to go viral, given how much fans love the OG Avengers. Indeed, their close relationship has been proven a number of times over the years. Case in point: after Renner's harrowing snowplow injuries, he was given a ton of support by folks like Robert Downey Jr..

Later in that same interview, the Mayor of Kingstown actor explained how the OG Avengers were bonded by their many years in the MCU. They seemingly grew as people, and became lifelong friends while bringing the first three stages of the shared universe. As he put it:

When you work with people—look, we all went through a culturally significant experience together. And there’s divorces and marriages and babies; a lot of stuff happened in these 12 years. In the films, we look like we’re at a costume party, and there’s ridiculous props and we’re doing these ridiculous things, but it’s also beautiful because we’re all connected. There’s a brotherhood or sisterhood or whatever the heck you want to call it. I just call it love. I love every one of them. I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself. I’d rather get in a car crash with Evans.

Talk about a close bond. It sounds like Renner would be happy to be with co-stars like RDJ and Chris Evans... even if it was for a bad reason. That speaks volumes about the bond of that ensemble, one that will likely continue years after they finish their tenures in the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see how long the remaining Avengers stay in their signature roles.

It's unclear when Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye, although fans assume it'll be a crossover event like Avengers: The Kang Dyansty. While we wait for information, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.