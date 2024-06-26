Are The Avengers Actors Really As Close As They Seem On Social Media? ‘I’d Rather Go To Jail With Downey Than Go Do Something Amazing By Myself’
The OG Avengers have a group chat, but are they as close as they make it seem?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become wildly popular over the last decade and change of filmmaking, with fans constantly looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies. Those of us who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that the shared universe as we know it really began with Joss Whedon's The Avengers (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription). But are The Avengers actors really as close as they seem on social media? Apparently so, with one actor being quoted saying ‘I’d rather go to jail with Downey than go do something amazing by myself."
The OG Avengers spent a long time playing their signature roles, with some actors departing the shared universe such as Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson. Jeremy Renner is still playing Hawkeye, and recently spoke to Men's Health about his ongoing relationship with his fellow superheroes. When asked if they're really that close, he said:
Well, he certainly didn't mince his words. The Avengers really are that close, and seemingly aren't happy with people faking it on social media. Now if only fans could have access to that famous group chat.
Jeremy Renner's comments are sure to go viral, given how much fans love the OG Avengers. Indeed, their close relationship has been proven a number of times over the years. Case in point: after Renner's harrowing snowplow injuries, he was given a ton of support by folks like Robert Downey Jr..
Later in that same interview, the Mayor of Kingstown actor explained how the OG Avengers were bonded by their many years in the MCU. They seemingly grew as people, and became lifelong friends while bringing the first three stages of the shared universe. As he put it:
Talk about a close bond. It sounds like Renner would be happy to be with co-stars like RDJ and Chris Evans... even if it was for a bad reason. That speaks volumes about the bond of that ensemble, one that will likely continue years after they finish their tenures in the MCU. We'll just have to wait and see how long the remaining Avengers stay in their signature roles.
It's unclear when Jeremy Renner will return as Hawkeye, although fans assume it'll be a crossover event like Avengers: The Kang Dyansty. While we wait for information, check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the theater next year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.