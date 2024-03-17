Jeremy Renner Said Robert Downey Jr. Was All Jokes When It Came To His Snowplow Injury Recovery, But It Helped

After Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner's near-fatal snowplow accident landed him in the ICU last January, there was an outpouring of love from fans. A number of his celebrity fans also reached out will well wishes. Among them was his fellow Avengers alum, Robert Downey Jr., who made sure to stay in constant contact with him, offering support during his recovery. Now, according to the Wind River star, Downey had a light-hearted approach to the situation, as he was all jokes amid his recovery. And Renner says Downey Jr.'s humor about the incident was welcome and beneficial during his healing process.

The actor and singer opened up to PEOPLE about the intensity of his ordeal, describing a level of pain that is difficult for most of us even to imagine. However, amid this difficult situation, the veteran Iron Man performer emerged as an unsung hero. He used his signature humor as a beacon of light to provide the House actor a much-needed escape from his agony. Jeremy Renner hilariously summed up their chats with the following sentiments:

We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something.

The Town star truly opened up to the outlet, explaining how he was suffering from “other-worldly pain.” Fortunately, he wasn't alone in this struggle; RDJ was armed with his unique brand of humor. He added:

He's like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters.'

Both Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan, are avid followers of Mayor of Kingstown, the gripping series starring Jeremy Renner, which is available with a Paramount+ subscription. This enthusiasm for the show comes at an opportune time, especially after the Arrival alum recently shared an optimistic message about the third season . Despite this, the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star didn't miss the chance to tease his friend about leaving the hospital and returning to the set. Renner elaborated:

He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor [of Kingstown], because we need to see what happens.’ His ways are very heartwarming.

The Doolittle star and his wife will be pleased to know that their friend is indeed heading back to work. Recent reports confirmed that his show's third season is likely set to premiere as part of the 2024 TV schedule , with production on MOK kicking off earlier this year. Additionally, Jeremy Renner has teased the possibility of reprising his role as the skilled archer Clint "Hawkeye" Barton in upcoming Marvel TV shows and forthcoming Marvel movies , even sending a hopeful message to Kevin Feige as he continues his recovery .

Jeremy Renner is making strides in his recovery, staying active and engaged in various projects. Last year, he released his latest album, Love and Titanium, adding another dimension to his multifaceted career. For fans of the A-Lister and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there's a convenient hub for all things Hawkeye and more. By maintaining an up-to-date Disney+ subscription , viewers can easily keep up with the latest Marvel movies in order . Fans will also want to keep their eyes peeled for updates on Mayor of Kingtown.

But, above all, let's hope that the star continues to remain healthy as he gets back to work. Also, I'm sure Robert Downey Jr. and others will keep him laughing along the way.