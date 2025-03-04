Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars Theory Would Put Tom Holland’s Spider-Man At The Center Of The Story

Tom Holland looking determined playing Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is showing no signs of slowing down, with a steady supply of projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have been curious about what's happening with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, especially after the twist ending of No Way Home. And a theory circulating online indicates Peter Parker could have a key role in both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

While fans are always curious about the upcoming Marvel movies, there's particular interest in what The Russo Brothers are cooking up for the next two Avengers movies. Those projects are in development, although concept art from the movie seemingly leaked this week. Inspired by this, as well as Spider-Man 4 being expected to release between Doomsday and Secret Wars, ComicBook shared a theory that might really put the spot light on Tom Holland's wall crawler.

The main crux of this theory is that Peter Parker may be the anchor being for the MCU. This is a term that was introduced in Deadpool & Wolverine, where timelines are kept together by one extraordinary individual. And Spider-Man 4 could connect the events of the next Avengers flicks.

Doctor Strange's spell in No Way Home made it so that no one remembered Peter Parker or Spider-Man, including Ned and MJ. While this was heartbreaking to watch, fans think this might protect him from whatever Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is planning in The Avengers. Because if no one knows about Spider-Man, Doom might not plot to get him involved in the titular Secret Wars from the comics.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) prepares to leave a room in Spider-Man: Homecoming

This might mean that Peter Parker will be the key to rescue of the other heroes will presumably be taken by Doom. And if he is indeed the anchor being, then he would be the biggest obstacle in the way of the villain's plan to create his own universe and abandon the "old" sacred timeline.

Obviously this is just one fan theory, and is by no way confirmed by any of the powers that be at Marvel. Still, there is logic involved in this, and it would help to make sense of the current Marvel release schedule. Alas, things are always changing in the MCU, so Spider-Man 4 could end up getting delayed as these projects are in development.

It's been years since Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters, so fans are anxious to find out what's been happening with Peter Parker now that his loved ones (including The Avengers) no long remember who he is. So these theories and rumors will likely continue running around until Marvel Studios decides to share its developing plans. For now, we'll have to continue paying attention to the 2025 movie release dates.

