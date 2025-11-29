Jeremy Renner Shared A Fun Avengers-Related Post About His Thanksgiving Weekend Plans: 'What's Better?'

Thanksgiving may be over, but there may still be people who are celebrating this weekend, including Jeremy Renner. Like so many of us, it would appear that Renner has been in the holiday spirit as of late, but that’s not all. Renner also took a moment to pay homage to his superhero roots while alluding to his plans for the post-T-giving weekend. He specifically did that by referencing a very specific moment from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to illustrate his point.

I’m not sure about any of you, but there’s one particular habit my family has when it comes to the weekend after Thanksgiving – indulging in leftovers. In his recent Instagram post, Jeremy Renner didn’t get into specifics about what he did over the Thanksgiving holiday or what exactly he was planning to do over the weekend. However, the Oscar nominee seemed to allude to his plans while making a suggestion to his social media followers. And, if his caption is any indication, it seems vittles may be involved:

What’s better than a meal cooked, prepared,and shared with love …. The chance to do it again the next day with your favorite people and favorite movie . What will you watch today??

Leftovers and a movie honestly sound really great right about now. The icing on the cake (and excuse my food-related saying), though, was that Renner’s post also playfully paid homage to one of the best food scenes in the MCU. The actor – who’s long portrayed Clint Barton/Hawkeye in the superhero franchise – screenshotted an Instagram story post from Marvel’s official account, and it can be checked out below:

Hardcore MCU fans could probably guess the scene that Jeremy Renner’s post pertained to – the now-iconic shawarma scene from 2012’s The Avengers. That particular moment serves as the post-credits stinger for the Joss Whedon-helmed superhero flick and sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes solemnly chowing down after saving New York from Loki and the Chitauri. I honestly can’t think of a better scene to signify the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the 13 years since Avengers hit theaters, some interesting behind-the-scenes details have surfaced in regard to the shawarma scene. One of the most interesting tidbits about the scene, for example, pertains to Captain America actor Chris Evans. In the scene, the clean-shaved Steve Rogers notably sits with his fist covering his face and doesn’t eat. That was because the scene was shot late in the game, and Evans had already begun growing a beard for his next movie at that time, Snowpiercer. This scene still makes me chuckle to this day, and I love that it’s remained culturally relevant.

At this point, though, I’m wondering if there will be time for shawarma in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, and the stars are seemingly keeping their lips zipped. Jeremy Renner has played coy about whether he’ll appear in the film and even humorously shot down the notion when fellow MCU alum Brie Larson asked him.

I’m not sure whether Renner has more appearances as Clint on his plate (so to speak), but I can definitely see him fixing an actual plate this weekend and enjoying some leftovers. If he does, I hope his food is delicious and any movie he chooses to watch is entertaining. Anyone who wants to indulge in their own leftovers and watch The Avengers or other MCU movies can stream them with a Disney+ subscription.