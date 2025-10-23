Jeremy Renner Got Real About How He 'Connected' With The Cast In London While Avengers: Doomsday Was Filming, And I Can't Help But Wonder About The Timing

It’s no secret that the Avengers cast is still close. So, as Avengers: Doomsday works toward its release on the 2026 film schedule , it’s always nice to hear how the OG ensemble is supporting the actors reprising their roles. So, I asked Jeremy Renner about how his former co-stars continue to support each other in all walks of life, and his response about connecting with them in London leaves me wondering about the timing.

At this point, it’s very well known that Avengers: Doomsday has been filming in London for a while. Meanwhile, over the last year, Jeremy Renner has been working on Season 4 of Mayor of Kingstown and promoting his book, My Next Breath. He also took that book on a tour over the summer and made a stop in London. While there, he met up with some of the upcoming Marvel movie’s cast. Recalling that reunion, he told me the following during an interview for CinemaBlend:

Yeah, well, they're very dear, dear, dear friends of mine. I got to catch up with them. Actually, I was on the book tour when they were filming in London. So I gotta break bread with all of the boys on that show. So it was good to see everybody. And we have a forever bond. So whether we're filming or not, we're always connected.

This response came after I asked Renner about Robert Downey Jr. supporting his book's release. I also asked him if he had the chance to catch up with the Doctor Doom actor about Doomsday. It turns out, he hasn't just talked to him about it; he met up with some of the cast in London, where the movie is being made.

For context, the Hurt Locker actor was in London in mid-June for his book tour. He stopped at Cadogan Hall on June 12, specifically to chat about My Next Breath. As he told me, that trip also allowed him to “break bread” with “all of the boys” working on Doomsday.

So, considering all this, it’s hard not to wonder if there are dots worth connecting. Even though the Avengers: Doomsday chair livestream revealed an absolutely massive cast of heroes set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie, there are still tons of theories flying around about others who could join them.

When it comes to Renner specifically, there has been quite a bit of curiosity around whether he’ll ever return to the MCU in general as Clint Barton. That’s because, back in July of 2024 (which was months before the chair live stream), when he was asked about Doomsday and Secret Wars, he told Us Weekly that he’d “probably be doing it” if they could figure it all out. More recently, he was also asked if he’d ever play Hawkeye again , and he said he’s “always game to do it.”

So, his return isn’t out of the question, and his trip to London for his book has me speculating about the chance he’ll appear in Doomsday. Of course, that’s not confirmed, and as far as we know, he’s not in the cast. However, the timing was pretty perfect, and I can’t help but fantasize about another OG Avenger joining this ensemble.

Speaking of that 2012 Avengers cast, we know Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston will all be in Doomsday. Other actors who were in Avengers: Infinity War and/or Endgame – like Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie – will appear too. Alongside them, we’ll get to see some of the X-Men, the Fantastic Four and the Thunderbolts (I mean New Avengers) in the movie as well.

However, despite the already massive cast, there are still theories and questions about who else could show up. But we’ll just have to wait for Doomsday’s release on December 18, 2026, to see who appears and who doesn’t. And while there are question marks surrounding all that, one thing I feel like we can bet on is that, whether they’re in the film or not, people like Jeremy Renner will likely show up to support his fellow heroes and vice versa, just like they did on his trip to London.