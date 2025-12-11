Kelsey Grammer Described Filming Avengers: Doomsday (And Even Beast Would Be Confused)
My head is spinning.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps the public on their toes, thanks to new content arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a huge cast of characters, including entire teams of superheroes. That includes stars of the X-Men movies like Kelsey Grammer, who described shooting the blockbuster in a way that would confuse even his genius character Beast.
What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is extremely limited, but folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are excited for new character pairings. In an interview with ScreenRant, Grammer described shooting his role in the project, offering:
Yeah, that's pretty confusing. The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement revealed just how many characters will appear, including multiple teams of superheroes. Fans are wondering how these crossovers will go down, and it sounds like even Grammer himself might not actually know. Because in addition to actors he actually filmed with, Beast will seemingly be interacting with others that weren't on set at the same time. Sounds like The Russo Brothers have another massive puzzle coming with the next two Avengers movies.
Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Disney+ is the home for the MCU and the X-Men franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.
The Frasier star returned to the role of Beast in The Marvels' credits scene, where Monica Rambeau wakes up seemingly in another dimension... one where the X-Men exist. It was a shock, and beyond that cameo Grammer is expected to have a meaty role in Doomsday. Later in the same interview he described the MCU as:
Fans are curious to see how the X-Men factor into the story, especially since we're seeing so many familiar faces reprising their roles. In addition to Grammer, we'll also see the return of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and Channing Tatum's Gambit. While the latter only just debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, he'll finally get to become a full member of the team. But how many of these characters survive their encounter with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom remains to be seen.
There have been some peaks and valleys in the MCU in recent years, so the pressure is on for The Russo Brothers to deliver and help breathe new life into the shared universe. The cast is a huge boon, especially with mutants involved.
All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about how Kelsey Grammer and the X-Men will factor into the action sooner rather than later.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.