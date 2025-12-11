Kelsey Grammer Described Filming Avengers: Doomsday (And Even Beast Would Be Confused)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe keeps the public on their toes, thanks to new content arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature a huge cast of characters, including entire teams of superheroes. That includes stars of the X-Men movies like Kelsey Grammer, who described shooting the blockbuster in a way that would confuse even his genius character Beast.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is extremely limited, but folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are excited for new character pairings. In an interview with ScreenRant, Grammer described shooting his role in the project, offering:

It’s like a 'hail-fellow-well-met.' I didn’t work with a lot of the other guys because so much of it is like, ‘Oh, somebody flies in from this place for a week, somebody flies in from that place.’ and then somehow we end up on screen together.

Yeah, that's pretty confusing. The Avengers: Doomsday cast announcement revealed just how many characters will appear, including multiple teams of superheroes. Fans are wondering how these crossovers will go down, and it sounds like even Grammer himself might not actually know. Because in addition to actors he actually filmed with, Beast will seemingly be interacting with others that weren't on set at the same time. Sounds like The Russo Brothers have another massive puzzle coming with the next two Avengers movies.

The Frasier star returned to the role of Beast in The Marvels' credits scene, where Monica Rambeau wakes up seemingly in another dimension... one where the X-Men exist. It was a shock, and beyond that cameo Grammer is expected to have a meaty role in Doomsday. Later in the same interview he described the MCU as:

An extraordinary franchise, and I was really, really happy to be invited back.

Fans are curious to see how the X-Men factor into the story, especially since we're seeing so many familiar faces reprising their roles. In addition to Grammer, we'll also see the return of Patrick Stewart's Professor X, Ian McKellen's Magneto, James Marsden's Cyclops, Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique, and Channing Tatum's Gambit. While the latter only just debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, he'll finally get to become a full member of the team. But how many of these characters survive their encounter with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom remains to be seen.

There have been some peaks and valleys in the MCU in recent years, so the pressure is on for The Russo Brothers to deliver and help breathe new life into the shared universe. The cast is a huge boon, especially with mutants involved.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get information about how Kelsey Grammer and the X-Men will factor into the action sooner rather than later.