I Can’t Tell If People Are More Mad About The Guardians Not Being In Avengers: Doomsday Or That Final GOTG 3 Shot

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Those who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that certain franchises stand out as fan favorites, chief among them being the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Although I'm not sure what fans are more mad about: the new Guardians team assembled in Vol. 3 or the fact that the cosmic heroes aren't expected to appear in the next Avengers movie.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but it's going to feature a number of superhero teams. Unfortunately the Doomsday cast announcement didn't include any members of the Guardians. Folks are sounding off online, including some criticism coming at the version of the team that was shown at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Let's break it all down.

Some Marvel Fans Don't Love The New Guardians Lineup.

The discourse surrounding the new Guardians started over on Twitter, and fans have definitely been making their opinions known. It all began when one user claimed the cosmic heroes aren't in Doomsday because of the quality of the quality of the team that was shown in Vol. 3. You can read some of that chatter below:

I just realized Feige’s not even including the Guardians in Doomsday because of this fuckass lineup - @BatKilmer

I can’t believe they ruined the guardians like this - @ArthurFlexk

Yup! It sucked. And I’m sick of seeing his fucking brother in everything! - @Caliber50MG

Adam warlock is carrying that team - @MP65366955

Moviegoers were surprised that the Guardians we knew and loved parted ways at the end of Vol. 3. While Star-Lord returned to Earth to reunite with his grandfather, Mantis left to start her own adventures with three Abilisks. As for Nebula and Drax, they decided to stay on Knowhere and raise the children that were saved from The High Evolutionary.

Rocket became the new leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, joined by a giant Groot, as well as Kraglin, Cosmo the Spacedog, Adam Warlock, and Phyla. It's a motley crew for sure, but one that has enough powerful members to still put up a fight.

Other Fans Are Mad The Guardians Aren't In Avengers: Doomsday

While this thread of tweets had some people hating on the new Guardians of the Galaxy, others were mad that the fan favorite team is seemingly not going to appear in Avengers: Doomsday. Those comments read:

I don’t get why they didn’t include them tho. Their movie is like the fourth highest grossing marvel movie since endgame, and this line up would be fine if you included star lord which they probably will - @JamalCrip69304

Need groot and rocket back in doomsday and maybe Adam warlock, then maybe in secret wars we see a small battle with the whole team - @MarkJr2001z

Very good point. How come the new GOTG is not in Doomsday? Maybe they will appear in Secret Wars. - @deadkoolx

You can’t say this when the Thunderbolts are in there… - @YngJackieAprile

Clearly there are still plenty of fans who want more Guardians of the Galaxy content. Of course, whether or not we see this team back on the big screen remains to be seen... especially with James Gunn now the co-CEO of the DCU. While the title card at the end of Vol. 3 claimed Star-Lord would be back eventually, it's possible we'll never see the rest of the team again.

As you can see from the comments above, some fans are hoping that we get some Guardians content in Avengers: Secret Wars. That multiversal story could seemingly go anywhere, so it's not outside the realm of possibility. We'll just have to wait and see what happens throughout The Russo Brothers' next two Marvel flicks.

The Guardians franchise is streaming in its entirety on Disney+, and Avengers: Doomsday is currently expected to hit theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get updates about the cosmic team's future sooner rather than later.