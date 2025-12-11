‘Can’t You Just Go Away?’ Taylor Swift Knows You Want Her To Disappear

Fame comes with a lot of love; however, it also comes with a fair amount of hate, and Taylor Swift knows that. She’s reached a level of celebrity that not many are at, and therefore, there are plenty of people who don’t want her to keep working and finding new success. However, that’s not stopping her, and she candidly explained her thoughts on all of that while promoting her docuseries that’s about to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule.

For context, Taylor Swift was speaking about people she’s able to talk to about her work and the challenges that come with it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (which you can watch in full with a Paramount+ subscription). She specifically name-dropped Max Martin, a super producer who made The Life of a Showgirl with her, and noted how he’s “reinvented his sound so many times.” That led to her explaining why she looks up to people who have “career longevity." However, she also noted that there are folks who don’t want her (or others) to have that. She said:

I think that what I look up to the most in people is career longevity, friendship longevity, longevity in their relationships. You know, how do you keep a good thing going? I think there are certain corners of our society that really love that and look up to longevity. There are also corners that are like ‘Give someone else a turn.’ ‘Can’t you just go away so we can talk about how good you were?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t want to,’ you know?

As Taylor Swift embarked on her record-breaking Eras Tour and released multiple new albums alongside re-recordings, it was abundantly clear that she wasn’t going anywhere, and a lot of people want that to stay true. However, there are also haters out there who come out of the woodwork whenever she releases a project or is seen in public and talk about why she should move over. She’s not doing that, though, as both the quote above and her tone when she says it (which you can see in the video below) illustrate.

Her work also proves that to be true. It’s been about a year since Taylor Swift’s tour ended, and now, she’s releasing a six-part docuseries on December 12 for people with a Disney+ subscription that will deep dive into the Eras Tour and answer questions we’ve had about how it works. She’s also dropping a new pro-shot of the concert, which will feature The Tortured Poets Department set. And just to add one more project to this already massive list, she released The Life of a Showgirl, an entirely new album made up of “12 bangers,” as Travis Kelce put it, just a couple of months ago.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The End of an Era will be available for those with a Disney+ subscription starting December 12, and new episodes will drop weekly after that. This service is also home to everything Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and more. So, it's worth considering purchasing one of its plans, which start at $11.99 per month.

The resume she’s constructed over the last two decades also shows us that she’s willing to put in the hard work. For example, after her masters got sold, she re-recorded four of her first six albums before buying her masters back this spring. Her tour that became a pop cultural phenomenon was no small feat either, as it had a runtime of over three hours and covered every era she’s had. Plus, as I mentioned earlier, she released music during that time too (and that all happened in the last few years).

Basically, she has shown no signs of slowing down. She’s also made it clear that she’s not going to stop making music either. So, while she’s aware that there’s a pocket of people who want her to go away, she’s ignoring that. Plus, while the haters will always “hate, hate, hate,” there are also millions of fans who want Taylor Swift to keep doing what she does best.