Black Panther Is One Of Marvel’s Most Popular IPs. But I’m Starting To Feel It’s Just Been Bad News After Bad News

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. All eyes are on the upcoming Marvel movies, but a number of TV shows have also been announced before languishing in development hell. Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Black Panther is one of the most popular IPs in the franchise, although I feel like we've been getting nothing but bad news about the project as of late.

When fans rank the Marvel movies, usually Ryan Coogler's Black Panther movies are high up there. For this reason, it was thrilling when it was revealed that Danai Gurira's Okoye was going to get a TV spinoff. But Marvel exec Brad Winderbaum recently spoke to Pay or Wait the MCU, revealing that the beloved Dora Milaje won't be getting a TV series after all. As he put it:

I love Okoye. I think fans of Okoye are going to be excited to see her come back. But I don't think it's going to be in a television show. I can't say where and when but I think there's a lot to look forward to.

Talk about a bummer. Danai Gurira has given outstanding performances as Okoye so far, in both of the Black Panther movies as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. She seemed like a great choice to get a spinoff, but it appears that the character's story will actually continue on the big screen adventure. Although Winderbaum was careful not to reveal exactly when.

With Okoye's spinoff seemingly scrapped, fans are going to be wondering when she might appear again. Perhaps the most logical choice would be the MCU's next big crossover events: Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Alas, we'll have to patiently wait for more information from the studio.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

News about the Okoye spinoff being dropped comes after some disappointing news about Black Panther 3's development. Because while Denzel Washington is expected to have a role, there hasn't been many more updates about the Marvel threequel. Earlier in February, Nate Moore confirmed that creative convos with Ryan Coogler haven't even begun, as the filmmaker has been busy with other projects.

As such, the third Black Panther doesn't have an expected release date, especially not in the 2025 movie release list. There really hasn't been anything but disappointing news to come out of the franchise, despite Black Panther's wild popularity amongst the fandom. Could the franchise be in trouble? Only time will tell, but it certainly seems like the studio is being more selective regarding its TV content. Hopefully Coogler and company will get to work on Black Panther 3 soon, and we might find out who Denzel Washington will end up playing in the MCU.