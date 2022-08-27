Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Letitia Wright Reveals How Shuri Is Coping With T’Challa’s Death

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massively popular franchise, which covers both TV and film projects. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is the next installment hitting the big screen. And Black Panther 2’s Letitia Wright recently revealed how her character Shuri is coping with T’Challa’s death in the movie.

The emotional stakes for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever feel high, as the movie will pay tribute to both the character T’Challa and honor the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. The cast has been teasing how emotional filming the blockbuster was , and that can certainly be seen in the first teaser . Letitia Wright is back as the fan favorite character Shuri, and recently spoke Black Girl Nerds at San Diego Comic-Con about where the Wakandan Princess’ head is at the start of Ryan Coogler’s sequel. In her words,

Shuri definitely is consumed with her work. The loss of her brother causes her to be so consumed with her work that she's creating at another level, at a higher level actually. So there's so much new technology to look forward to, and I think that's where her sweet spot is at the moment. Like, 'How do I process this?' And she just throws all of her energy, even more so, into technology. So, there's a lot of cool new things to look out for.

Is it November yet? The nation of Wakanda is known for its cutting-edge technology, powered by vibranium and Shuri’s genius. And it sounds like we’ll be getting some exciting new developments in Black Panther 2, seemingly as a direct response to the loss that Letitia Wright’s character is feeling. And with Iron Heart also expected to make her debut in the upcoming movie before her Disney+ spinoff , the sky’s the limit as far as new tech goes.

Letitia Wright’s comments at San Diego Comic-Con came shortly after the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released to the masses. It instantly got a ton of views on YouTube , with fans re-watching and dissecting the footage in an attempt to decode the upcoming blockbuster. Despite that, the sequel’s contents are largely a mystery. As a reminder, you can check out the first trailer for Black Panther 2 below,

As you can tell from this limited footage, it looks like Wakanda is going to war in Black Panther 2. Because we can see an enemy coming from the sea in the form of Tenoch Huerta’s Namor the Sub-Mariner . There’s not much known about how Ryan Coogler is approaching this story, but fans have waited years to see that character finally join the shared universe.

Of course, the other big question surrounding Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exactly who is suited up in the trailer’s final moments. Whoever takes on the mantle of the Panther will also presumably rule Wakanda, and there are a number of qualified candidates. The most popular being Shuri, Okoye, or M’Baku.