Bob Iger Just Admitted Change Is Gonna Come To The MCU. Here's Why It's A Good Thing

In a recent revelation that would have Randy Newman crooning, "Strange things are happening to..." Disney and Marvel Bob Iger, the chief honcho at the House of Mouse, has announced a significant shake-up in the MCU's production strategy. During a notably early morning earnings call, Iger disclosed what fans should expect regarding upcoming Marvel movies and new MCU TV shows . Let's dive into the details.

Bob Iger Says Fewer Movies And TV Shows Is The Future of MCU

In a bold move that signifies a shift in strategy for one of the entertainment industry’s most colossal franchises, Disney CEO Bob Iger has made a stunning declaration: the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is about to undergo a significant downsizing in its production schedule. Cinemablend reports that during Disney's recent earnings call—a session that, notably, took place in the early morning hours rather than the customary post-market close—Bob Iger announced a forthcoming reduction in the quantity of the studio's output. Reportedly, he told those on the call:

Some of what is coming up is a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume. We're slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two to at the maximum three.

This pivot is not merely a tweak to scheduling but a fundamental shift aimed at enhancing the overall quality of the MCU's sprawling superhero saga. The announcement comes at a critical juncture for Disney, as the entertainment giant seeks to recalibrate after a period of unprecedented expansion. Under the Disney+ banner, Marvel Studios has aggressively increased its content output, flooding the streaming service with a diverse array of television series and movies.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Why Less Is More When It Comes To Future MCU Releases

A strategic contraction marks a significant departure from recent years. MCU fans were treated (or subjected, depending on who you ask) to as many as four major new superhero movie releases in a single year, alongside multiple new series. The decision, as explained by Iger, stems from a desire to focus on quality over quantity, ensuring that each entry in the MCU is given the attention it deserves to meet the high standards that fans have come to expect.

The implications of this strategy were already hinted at in the scheduling of Marvel’s 2024 movie schedule , with the upcoming Deadpool and Wolverine being the sole theatrical release from Marvel Studios. This reduction might shock some fans accustomed to a more is more approach, but it could lead to a more sustainable model for storytelling within the MCU. It raises the stakes for each project, potentially allowing for more developed narratives and well-crafted productions without competing for resources and attention within the same crowded calendar year.

Some industry observers might speculate that this pullback could be a reaction to a saturated market or disa ppointing box office performance of projects like Ant-Man 3 , a change that could be read as an acknowledgment that the often-discussed superhero fatigue is real. But I personally think this is excellent news. By focusing on fewer, potentially higher-quality projects, Disney is perhaps looking to avoid the pitfalls of overextension that have befallen other franchises in the past.

This release strategy might mean a longer wait between new superhero releases for fans like me. Still, it also promises a return to form where each new release is an event in its own right rather than just the latest in a relentless parade of content. And that should be seen as a positive thing.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As the dust settles on this announcement, we will be watching closely to see how these changes shake out. Will this strategic retreat enhance Disney’s brand prestige and renew audience enthusiasm, or will it slow the momentum of one of the most successful franchises in movie history? Only time will tell, but one thing is clear: change will come to the MCU, and it starts with taking a step back to focus on making each step forward count.

For now, you can catch up with all the Marvel movies in order with a subscription to Disney+.