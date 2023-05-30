Brie Larson Gets Real About Carol Danvers In The Marvels: ‘There Are Parts That Are Not So Great About Her’

The MCU is constantly growing, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. The next highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels , which will arrive this fall. That blockbuster will serve as a sequel to Captain Marvel, while also bringing in characters from the TV shows. And Brie Larson recently got real about Carol Danvers in The Marvels, saying “there are parts that are not so great about her.”

Those who have been watching the Marvel movies in order will know that despite her multiple appearances in the MCU, Carol Danvers and her life are still a mystery. Brie Larson will once again take the spotlight in The Marvels, while teaming up with other superpowered characters like Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. During an appearance at Good Morning America (via ComicBook ), the Oscar-winning actress spoke about what’s coming next for her Marvel hero. She offered:

The first one was the origin story of who she is. Now it's digging into some of the complexities. That there is much more to her than that, that there are parts that are not so great about her. That we can see a hero as being a person that doesn't make every right decision all the time.

Well, I’m intrigued. It sounds like we’ll be getting deeper into Captain Marvel’s psyche in The Marvels. And while she’ll no doubt be a hero, Larson made it seems like we’ll also be seeing some of the darker sides of Carol as well. Is it November yet?

Brie Larson’s comments to GMA came shortly after the trailer for The Marvels was released online. While much of the film’s contents remain a mystery, the story will seemingly revolve around the trio of heroes, which should force Captain Marvel to go from lone wolf to a team player. And it seems this won’t exactly be a seamless transition.

It should be fascinating to see different shades of Carol Danvers in The Marvels, especially related to Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. The latter character will be played by Teyonah Parris, who debuted as an adult version of the character in WandaVision. Has Carol kept in touch with Monica throughout the years, or will this reunion be sour? Only time will tell, but Rambeau will presumably need help with her newfound abilities.

Then there’s Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel. In her show, which is available with a Disney+ subscription , she was revealed as a Captain Marvel superfan. But will Carol have the patience to deal with the teenage hero throughout their forthcoming cosmic journey? We'll see, but the Ms. Marvel finale definitely opened major narrative doors, specifically related to mutants.