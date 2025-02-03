Brie Larson Did Not Hold Back After A Journalist Asked Her About Getting Hate From Marvel Fanboys: ‘Nothing To Do With Me'
Brie Larson gives an honest reaction to questions about her role as Captain Marvel.
Brie Larson has the most significant female role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She was the first actress to lead an MCU movie in Captain Marvel, one of several Marvel movies that made $1 billion at the global box office. However, that place of prominence has also made her a target. While Larson has been outspoken in the past regarding her conflict with a certain subset of the male audience it seems Larson is now done talking about it.
Larson recently sat down with The Telegraph ahead of her debut on London’s West End in Elecktra but the conversation also got around to her pivotal Marvel role. The actress calls the role “life-changing” and is clearly very proud of the character and the way Carol Danvers has influenced and supported others. But when asked why some men were threatened by her casting, Larson responded…
It seems quite clear that Brie Larson is ready to move on from this conversation. She understands that whatever response she might give to a question like that is likely to generate a lot of response from the very people she’d be discussing. It’s been long enough that Brie Larson’s feelings on Captain Marvel are not a major topic of internet conversation, but if she makes a new comment, they could be again.
Larson may not pay attention to that conversation, but that doesn’t mean she’s looking to start it up again. When pressed on the topic, and if female superheroes get “pigeonholed” she reiterates that there’s no right way to answer the question, saying…
While Captain Marvel was a massive box office hit, the follow-up film, The Marvels was not. The Marvels lost money for Marvel studios, which is not something we’re used to seeing. The question of why that happened, and whether the backlash from the fans had something to do with the movie's lack of success has been an ongoing question.
Larson has continued to stand behind the film, but it’s unclear what the future holds for Captain Marvel or her fellow heroes. While it seems likely they will appear in upcoming Marvel movies, specifically one or both of the two Avengers films, we certainly don’t know that for sure.
If Brie Larson does appear as Captain Marvel again, it will generate plenty of conversation, positive and negative, there likely isn’t much value in starting that conversation right now.
