Brie Larson Trolled All The Trolls Mad About The Marvels Casting

Marvel Studios had quite a few things to talk about this past weekend during Disney’s D23 Expo. One of the many upcoming Marvel movies that was part of the presentation was The Marvels, the sequel to Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. While many seem excited for the superhero flick, a few people took to the web to share their critiques this weekend. However, Larson found the perfect way to troll the trolls who take issue with the movie or her casting as Carol Danvers.

The actor appeared at D23 alongside her Marvels castmates Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel) and director Nia DaCosta. Sometime after the event, the four ladies got together and took a few sweet snapshots. Brie Larson shared them to her Instagram and added a cheeky caption that perfectly shut down anyone looking to troll her or her colleagues. Check it out:

You love to see a star who knows how to throw a little shade back at the detractors (and in a classy and stunning manner at that). Her fans seem to be enjoying the “trolls combust” declaration as well. One fan said, “THE CAPTION? SO TRUE QUEEN,” while another quipped, “CAPTION? LEGENDARY”. Teyonah Parris, who’s expecting her first child, also shared the pics. She credited them to Corey Nickols, and the star received a fair amount of love just like her co-star.

The Room actress’ post came on the heels of a viral interview that she did with Variety during D23. When asked how long she would continue to play the role of Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she got honest. She said that she didn’t know the answer and wasn’t sure if viewers wanted her to keep playing the part. But based on the comments of her Instagram post, I think there are plenty of people who want the star to stay with the MCU for years to come.

But more immediately, there’s still the matter of The Marvels, which Brie Larson intensely worked out for . Per the plot details that were shared this weekend, the film will see Carol, Monica and Kamala dealing with an entanglement of sorts when it comes to their powers. As teased during the mid-credits scene of the Ms. Marvel finale, the heroes switch places whenever they use their abilities. It’s a kooky concept but one that could lead to some exciting and humorous moments.

What’s most exciting is that there seems to be a strong sense of synergy between the three lead actors. Brie Larson once took some time out to honor her co-stars and, on another occasion, she shared a throwback photo of her first meeting with Iman Vellani . If those instances and her recent social media post prove anything, it’s that Larson has a strong support system and loyal fans. With that, I think the trolls are going to negatively impact her MCU future.