Brie Larson’s Been Crushing Her MCU Workouts, But Reveals Even Captain Marvel Gets Tired

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson has had a long and successful career, but her name is perhaps best associated with the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s appeared in two movies so far, and fans can’t wait to see what her sequel project The Marvels will include. Larson has been crushing her MCU workouts, but reveals that even Captain Marvel gets tired.

Over the past year and change, Brie Larson has regularly been posting updates about her fitness journey, and the intense workouts happening in her massive home gym. The Room star has been open about how feeling strong helps her embody one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU. But that doesn’t mean Captain Marvel doesn’t get exhausted, as Larson recently shared on social media:

(Image credit: Instagram)

Honestly, that’s how I feel on Mondays. While Brie Larson has been sharing feats of strength like one-armed pull ups , she definitely feels the weight of those intense workouts. And Larson offered fans a glimpse into what it’s like once the workout clips end and she’s left feeling the toll on her body.

The above post comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram story. She’s super active on social media, and is a vlogger in her own right. This is just the latest of her workout updates that are shared to her whopping 6.9 million followers on the app. Although this time we see what happens after those hardcore sessions are over.

In the Instagram Story post you can once again see Brie Larson in her massive home gym, which seemingly used to be a garage. The door is open and letting in some air, while the Scott Pilgrim star recovers and catches her breath. I can only imagine what her personal trainer had her doing before this was captured. Could it be more push ups with chains weighing her down?

Brie Larson definitely made a strong entrance into the MCU with Captain Marvel, before crossing over with the other heroes in Avengers: Endgame. Still, it feels like there’s so much about the cosmic hero that we don’t know, which is why audiences are eager to see her back on the big screen in Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels .

While Marvel security is notoriously tight , so not much is known about the contents of The Marvels. But fans are eager to see Brie Larson’s character paired with two more heroes. Namely Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and WandaVision ’s Teyonah Parris return as Monica Rambeu. Fans are especially excited for the latter, as it provides the long-awaited reunion of Monica and Carol.