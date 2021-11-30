Nothing Like The Marvels’ Brie Larson Doing Pushups With Chains Wrapped Around Her Body To Get You Motivated

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of a ton of heroes, but a few stand out as the most powerful. Chief among them is Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers/ Captain Marvel, who is expected to return to the big screen with Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. And there’s nothing like Larson doing pushups with chains wrapped around her body to get you motivated.

Over the past year, Brie Larson has been super open about the intense physical training she’s gone through for her continued role as Captain Marvel in the MCU. The Oscar winner believes getting fit allows her to feel more powerful as the cosmic Avenger, so she invested in a massive home gym. The latest video shows Larson doing pushups with chains around her body, check it out below.

I mean, how badass is that? While Brie Larson doesn’t have super strength or the ability to fly, she certainly has a ton of power IRL. The Room actress has been training non-stop for a full year, and this clip shows how much that’s paying off. And there’s no telling what type of killer action she’ll be involved in when returning to the MCU in The Marvels.

The above video comes to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram account. Her whopping 6.8 million followers have likely grown accustomed to these types of training videos, with the actress usually accompanied by her trainer in her massive home gym. And while she previously shared one-armed pushups , Larson continues to train her upper body with these modified push-ups. Look out, Marvel villains.

Of course, Brie Larson is far from the only Marvel hero who is known for working out for her role in the shared universe. Chris Hemsworth is known for being absolutely massive when filming as Thor. And actors like Chris Pratt and Paul Rudd both got ripped ahead of debuting as their respective characters in Phase Two. But you can’t deny that Larson looks totally badass in this latest workout video.

These videos of Brie Larson’s fitness journey should only help to increase anticipation for Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels. As the title suggests, Carol Danvers won’t be the only hero in her upcoming sequel. She’ll be joined by WandaVision ’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) who will first debut in her own Disney+ series . It should be fascinating to see how this team is formed, and how each unique set of superpowers changes up the action of the blockbuster.

While Captain Marvel recently popped up in the mid-credits scene of Shang-Chi, much of her time in the MCU remains a mystery. There are decades of time in between her origin story and eventually appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Perhaps this time will be explored in the mysterious sequel.