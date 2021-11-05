Brie Larson Celebrates As She Hits New Personal Goal In The Marvels Training
Brie Larson has been putting in the work to play Captain Marvel.
Becoming a big screen superhero is a dream job for many, but it comes with a certain amount of responsibility as well. Most stars get super fit in order to portray these iconic comic characters, including Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson. And Larson recently celebrated as she hit a new personal goal in training for The Marvels.
Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels will serve as the sequel to Captain Marvel, and will pair Brie Larson with two more heroes. The Oscar winning actress has been sharing videos of herself training in her massive home gym, which should hopefully mean big things for Carol Danvers’ return to the MCU. The latest of these features Larson achieving a personal goal, check it out below.
Nailed it. Brie Larson has clearly been getting swole for her ongoing role as Captain Marvel in the MCU. She’s been sharing videos including one-handed pull ups, and she’s not slowing down anytime soon. I just feel bad for whatever villain she’ll face in The Marvels.
The above video comes to us from the personal Instagram of Brie Larson, which has a whopping 6.8 million followers at the time of writing this story. As always she’s in her impressive home gym, accompanied by her trainer. And this time she’s sweating to the sounds of one Ariana Grande.
Not much is known about what’s going to happen in The Marvels, but the cast has definitely been praising the talents of filmmaker Nia DaCosta. All signs point to a new cosmic adventure, including Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and the Skrulls. As previously mentioned, Brie Larson will be joined by two more heroes: WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel aka Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).
Brie Larson has been getting super ripped for The Marvels, revealing that feeling strong helps her to truly transform into Carol Danvers. Indeed, Captain Marvel is one of the most powerful characters in the entire MCU. As such, fans can’t wait to see her finally star in a new installment of the massive property.
Since the first Captain Marvel movie was set in the ‘90s and she didn’t officially return to the MCU until she saved Iron Man and Nebula in Avengers: Endgame, there’s decades of time still left unaccounted for in Carol Danvers’ history. It’ll be interesting to see if The Marvels helps to explain that mysterious time, or if it’ll only focus on what’s happening in the current timeline.
The Marvels is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 17th, 2023. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
