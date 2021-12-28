The Marvels: Brie Larson Shares Photo With Mystery Cast Member, Has Funny Take On Fan Theories

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has already been a wild one, with thrilling new stories arriving in both theaters and streaming on Disney+. One of the highly anticipated projects coming down the line is Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels, which will serve as Captain Marvel’s first sequel. Brie Larson recently shared a photo with one mysterious cast member, and has a funny take on fan theories.

Not much is known about the contents of The Marvels, with no leaks coming from Nia DaCosta’s set. One of the newcomers making their debut in the sequel is Zawe Ashton (Velvet Buzzsaw), whose role hasn’t been revealed yet. Brie Larson recently posted a photo of the pair together, seemingly egging on Marvel fans about theories. Check it out below,

A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson) A photo posted by on

Don’t tempt us, Ms. Larson. Because given the massive popularity of the MCU, fan theories have become a common part of the pre-release experience. And until Marvel Studios gives more details about The Marvels, the internet is going to have some thoughts about who Zawe Ashton might be playing in the highly anticipated blockbuster.

The above photos come to us from Brie Larson’s personal Instagram account. The Oscar-winning actress is known for bringing her personality to social media, and this latest tease about The Marvels is certainly no exception in this regard. She knows fans are fiending for more information, and is happy to troll us in a friendly way.

The Marvels is one of the more mysterious upcoming Marvel blockbusters, as the cast and crew have been keeping their cards close to the chest . But considering how many decades of time are still left unaccounted for Brie Larson’s character between Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, there’s so much we still don’t know about her. Although smart money says the majority of the upcoming sequel will take place in the contemporary timeline.

Aside from the return of Carol Danvers to the big screens, fans have been excited to see Brie Larson’s character paired with two more female heroes in The Marvels. First up is WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris, who is playing an adult version of Monica Rambeau. Fans can’t wait to see her and Carol together, and find out what happened to their relationship.

Monica and Carol will also be joined by teenage hero Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, who is played by Iman Vellani. The shape-shifter will first make her debut in a (delayed) Disney+ series , before appearing on the big screen opposite Captain Marvel. It’ll be interesting to see how these three characters interact, and how their very different power sets factor into the movie’s action sequences.