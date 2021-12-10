Would Fantastic Four Kate Mara Return As The Invisible Woman In The MCU? Here’s Her Honest Thoughts

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment world, with stories appearing on both the small and silver screens. The universe is constantly expanding, and fans are eager to see more characters introduced like the X-Men and Fantastic Four since Disney acquired Fox and its properties. But would Kate Mara return to her role as the Invisible Woman in the MCU ? Here’s her honest thoughts.

House of Cards actress Kate Mara debuted as Sue Storm/ Invisible Woman in Josh Trank’s ill-fated 2015 blockbuster Fantastic Four. While it was originally meant to start a new franchise with the killer cast, the movie’s box office and critical box disappointment dashed those hopes. But would Mara like to give it another go within the MCU? She was recently asked this, saying:

I'm like, 'Who's directing?' Sadly, I don't think anyone's calling to ask me to do that, but, sure, in a fantasy world.

Well, there you have it. It seems like Kate Mara might be able to be convinced to play Sue Storm again if she’s paired with the right director. That being said, she doesn’t seem to believe that such a project will be coming together anytime soon-- referring to it as a “fantasy.” What a bummer.

Kate Mara’s comments to ComicBook come from an interview she did promoting her new podcast Ghostwriter. With Phase Four of the MCU introducing new characters and expanding the beloved franchise, eventually the conversation turned to her brief tenure in the Fantastic Four. Especially since Marvel fans are eager to see that team of heroes finally join the shared universe alongside The Avengers.

Since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been eagerly anticipating Marvel characters finally showing up in the MCU. This includes Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, as well as the X-Men. Kevin Feige and company seemingly have plans to eventually introduce the Fantastic Four back onto the big screen, although there’s been no indication of when that might occur, or who will be playing characters like Johnny Storm and Reed Richards.

There have been a number of fan theories about when the Fantastic Four might show up in the MCU, and what actors might be great in those roles. Some thought that WandaVision ’s Aerospace Engineer would end up being Reed Richards, but that didn’t happen. And fans have long hopes that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt might play Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman respectively-- although the Jungle Cruise actress doesn’t seem super interested in the role. Perhaps that’ll leave room for Kate Mara to return. Fingers crossed.