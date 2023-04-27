The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and we’re currently in the midst of Phase Five. One highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie that’s coming down the line is Captain America: New World Order, which will star Anthony Mackie as the title character. Fans are eager for any information about what’s coming in the blockbuster, which will feature Liv Tyler’s long-awaited return to the MCU . And some Captain America 4 set photos seem to hint at an Eternals connection.

While the MCU is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, there have been a few projects that failed to live up to expectations. Chloé Zhao’s Eternals was a box office disappointment , and we haven’t heard any news about whether a sequel is happening. And if the latest rumors hitting Twitter are to be believed, the final confrontation of that movie and the near-birth of Tiamut will factor into Captain America: New World Order . According to that rumor, the movie will feature a sequence on an island that’s made of Tiamut’s body. What’s more, said island might be the MCU’s source for adamantium.

Is anyone else’s head spinning? Marvel is known for its tight security, so we might want to take this latest report with a giant of salt. There are indeed photos circulating around the internet of the new island set piece that was constructed for Captain America 4, although its connection to Eternals and X-Men haven’t been officially confirmed just yet.

There have been a number of movies and TV shows released since Eternals premiered in November of 2021, and there’s been basically no mention of the movie’s universe-expanding contents. This is especially true for Tiamut’s body (at least what ended up being created), which was transformed into a marble-like substance by Sersi. But did Gemma Chan’s hero also accidentally create adamantium in the process? Only time will tell.

Captain America: New World Order (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Director: Julius Onah Writer: Malcolm Spellman, Dalan Musson Cast: Anthony Mackie, Liv Tyler, Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson Release Date/Platform: May 3rd, 2024 in theaters

Ever since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and its properties, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the X-Men to join the shared universe. While we’ve gotten tastes of this thanks to Patrick Stewart’s Doctor Strange 2 cameo, the studio has been keeping their cards close to the chest. But this might change with The Marvels, as the finale of Ms. Marvel revealed that Kamala Khan is a mutant . We’re so close to the X-Men and yet so far!

While Kevin Feige has been cryptically teasing the X-Men’s arrival in the MCU, the public is largely in the dark about what’s coming next. As a result, there are plenty of fan theories about which characters might make up the team, including fan castings. But before that happens moviegoers will be treated to Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, although exactly how that franchise fits into the main timeline of the MCU also remains a mystery.