Captain America: Brave New World Made A Point To Include A Major Eternals Reference, But What Does That Mean For The Franchise's Future?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly keeps fans on their toes, thanks to a steady supply arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While fans are looking forward to upcoming Marvel movies, they're also still unpacking the events of Captain America: Brave New World. One of the movie's main plot lines was an Eternals tie-in, with Celestial Island (aka Tiamut's frozen body) introducing adamantium and becoming a global arms race in the process. Now that the 2021 movie's events are finally factoring into the MCU, Gemma Chan spoke about the possibility of more Eternals content.

Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order saw as post-Endgame projects like Chloé Zhao's MCU debut failed to meet the same success of its predecessors. But the ending of Eternals gave us a number of cliffhangers, including Tiamut's body and most of the titular team being captured by Celestial Arishem. While speaking with ComicBook about new movie The Actor, Chan adresed a possible sequel and/or sequel, offering:

You never know. We’re often the last people to find out. I don’t know, I’m keeping the faith. I feel like there’s unfinished business there and there’s more story to tell, but we’ll see.

I should say so. Between the movie's ending and Eternals' credits scene, there was a lot of set up being done for the future of the MCU. And for the most part, they've been left unresolved. Harry Styles was introduced as Eros, while Kit Harrington's Dane Whitman prepared to wield the Ebony Blade and heard the voice of Mahershala Ali's Blade in the process. Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World was the fist project that really delved into the aftermath of that movie.

The fans assumed that the Eternals would be a major presence in the MCU after their debut, but that hasn't been the case. The studio is seemingly out on an Eternals sequel, as it hasn't been announced to added to the Marvel calendar. But the cast is outstanding, and there are still some corners of the MCU fandom who would like to now WTF happened after the wild event of the original blockbuster.

For her part, Gemma Chan has already had a number of entrances into the MCU. Prior to playing Sersi, Chan had a role in Captain Marvel as Minn-Erva. She's seen how the shared universe functions from close-up, and is hoping that an Eternals sequel or another appearance in the MCU by the team is possibly sometime in the future.

If Marvel isn't planning on a big screen follow-up movie, it might be logical for the Eternals to appear in upcoming crossover projects like Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. Although since those titles aren't part of the 2025 move release list, we're likely going to have to wait a while for more information.