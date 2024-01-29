Captain America: Brave New World Merch Seemingly Reveals Sam Wilson’s New Suit

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine, with the studio constantly releasing movies, as well as shows which can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Captain America: Brave New World, which will star Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the new Cap. Fans are are curious about how it'll all go down, and some merchandise may have revealed Sam's new suit for the blockbuster. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Captain America: Brave New World is limited, as Marvel security is notoriously tight. The pressure is on for the movie to deliver after Chris Evans' trilogy of acclaimed movies. Now a post on Instagram seemingly showed off the new suit that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson will rock during the blockbuster, check it out below:

Well, I'm intrigued. While we should take this with a grain of salt until its officially confirmed, it looks pretty legit. And it should be interesting to see the fandom compare this new suit to the one Sam got in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

The above image seemingly comes from the next Marvel Collector Corps box, which will be themed around Captain America: Brave New World. In it we see an image of Sam Wilson himself, rocking a new suit that seems to more closely resemble what Steve Rogers wore throughout his tenure in the MCU.

If this ends up being the official new suit for Captain America, it wouldn't be the first time that aspects of Marvel movies were spoiled thanks to merchandise. New suits are often printed on boxes and swag ahead of each movie's filming, and it can be very easy for those images to make their way online. Toy sets and LEGO have also spoiled moments from MCU projects before.

Apart from the possibility of a new suit, the hype surrounding the next Cap movie is partly thanks to the Captain America: Brave New World's cast list. That includes Harrison Ford's version of Thaddeus Ross, following William Hurt's death.

It should be interesting to see exactly what goes down when Captain America 4 hits theaters in 2025. The movie will have a number of connections to The Incredible Hulk, including the long-awaited live-action return of Liv Tyler's Betty Ross. That 2008 movie doesn't always get a ton of love within the universe, so this is a welcomed change that should pleased hardcore fans that spent years watching the Marvel movies in order.

Captain America: Brave New World is expected to hit theaters on February 14th, 2025. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.