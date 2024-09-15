Captain America: Brave New World’s The Leader Actor Was ‘Heartbroken’ Over Possibly Not Rejoining The MCU (But Says Long Wait Had A Silver Lining)

There are several elements that make the highly anticipated Captain America: Brave New World one of the biggest upcoming Marvel movies . Among them is the return of Incredible Hulk character Dr. Samuel Sterns a.k.a. The Leader, who’s once again played by Tim Blake Nelson. This will mark Nelson’s first appearance as the character in well over a decade, and he recently admitted that he was previously “heartbroken” over the prospect of never reprising his role. However, he also just confirmed that there was a silver lining to that wait.

Samuel Sterns was introduced in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk as a cellular biologist who aids Bruce Banner in his attempt to rid himself of his monstrous alter ego. When Sterns is last seen, he’s infected with some of Bruce’s blood, which causes his head to pulsate. While Tim Blake Nelson himself lost hope that he'd ever play Sterns again, he’s happy to be back in the fold, and believes the gap of time will bode well for Sterns:

Being brought back into the MCU by [Marvel producers] Kevin [Feige] and Nate [Moore] and Kyana [F. Davidson] to be a villain alongside Giancarlo [Esposito] against Anthony Mackey has been a great honor. It’s been a really interesting adventure. I was heartbroken when it seemed I wasn’t going to come back as The Leader, but now I’m glad it took 16 years because it’s made the character more interesting.

The comments that the O Brother, Where Art Thou? star shared with THR may suggest that the Marvel Studios braintrust has really been able to think about the character all these years. It’s possible that if Sterns had returned earlier, his characterization may not be as intriguing as it is now. Additionally, the Lincoln alum mentioned that he also benefited from his hiatus from The Leader has also been beneficial for him from a professional standpoint:

And I’ve gotten to do a lot of other great stuff during those 16 years that maybe wouldn’t have come my way if I had played the lead villain character in a Hulk sequel two years after Edward Norton’s Hulk. I loved working with Edward and got to direct Edward in a movie right after that [2009’s Leaves of Grass], so not to take a panglossian attitude toward all this, I still do think it all happened in the best possible way, even though there was a lot of despair associated with the intervening years.

While Tim Blake Nelson still has a desire to branch out and flex his various acting muscles, he does seem excited to be a part of the Brave New World cast . He previously teased big things for Samuel Sterns in this new Marvel Cinematic Universe entry. In an interview that took place this past spring, Nelson also said he was “happy” with this interpretation of his villainous character, as he was mostly created without the use of CGI. In other words, it sounds like fans are going to get the green, big-headed baddie from the comics in all his glory!

I’m happy that the Ballad of Buster Scruggs star now has another opportunity to shine within the MCU after the previous disappointment he experienced. Nevertheless, given how talented an actor he is, I’m also thrilled he was able to take on other projects in the interim. Here’s hoping that Dr. Samuel Sterns returns with a vengeance and serves as a complex antagonist for Sam Wilson.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14 as part of the 2025 movie schedule . In the meantime, stream The Incredible Hulk and other Marvel movies in order using a Disney+ subscription .