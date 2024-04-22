‘Clear Reset’ Anthony Mackie Teases How Captain America 4 Will Change The MCU And The Movie’s Big Villain
Anthony Mackie is promising Captain America: Brave New World will launch a brave new world for the MCU.
One of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movies has to be the next movie starring Captain America. The next film is, technically, the fourth in the franchise, but it’s actually a new beginning, as it will be the first film to see Anthony Mackie headline as the new Cap of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the movie in many ways goes back to the earliest days of the larger franchise, Mackie promises that the film will act as a “reset” for the cinematic universe, showing fans where the MCU is going, and that includes the film’s villain.
Many fans have been critical of the MCU post-Avengers: Endgame, with a common refrain being that it’s unclear where everything is going. While I’m not sure that’s the problem that others do, Anthony Mackie tells EW that after seeing Captain America: Brave New World, fans will know where Marvel is going, at least thematically. He also makes a comparison between the new film and another Captain America film that will likely get many excited. Mackie explained…
Captain America: The Winter Soldier certainly did change the game in the MCU when it was released. The first Captain America film didn’t set the world on fire, but The Winter Soldier is regarded by many as not only one of the best Marvel movies but the best Marvel movie in the MCU to date. It did set the stage for the tone of the franchise from that point forward.
The fact that the new movie acts as a sort of reset implies that, while The Captain America: Brace New World cast includes a few characters we haven’t seen since The Incredible Hulk, there’s no need, according to Mackie, for fans to go back and remind themselves where the franchise left things. These are essentially “new” characters in his mind, and when we see just who they are, we’ll get an idea of where they came from, and what direction stories may be going from this point forward. He continued…
Whether or not the villains of Brave New World are set to be a bigger part of the franchise, it does seem that the bad guys here will be thematically an indication of what we can expect going forward. It’s all the more reason to watch when the Captain America: Brave New World release date arrives next year.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.