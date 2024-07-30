‘Something Only Dreams Are Made Of:’ Of Course Channing Tatum’s Sweet Wolverine Post With Hugh Jackman Is Spurring The Gambit Conversation Again

Spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

It's a good time to be a MCU fan thanks to the wildly successful release of Deadpool & Wolverine. Many of us have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order, and Ryan Reynolds' threequel paid homage to past and canceled projects. The cast of Deadpool 3 had plenty of surprise cameos, including Channing Tatum as Gambit. Of course Tatum’s sweet posts with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds is spurring the Gambit conversation again.

Tatum has one of Deadpool & Wolverine's wildest cameos, namely because he had never actually played Gambit before. While Channing Tatum signed on as the X-Man back in 2015, it sat in development hell before finally Gambit got scrapped in 2019. But he crushed it as the character in Ryan Reynolds' threequel, and has been reminiscing about that role on Instagram. He shared a sweet video with Hugh Jackman at Comic-Con, including his excitement for sharing the screen with the iconic actor. Check it out below:

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) A photo posted by on

How fun is that? San Diego Comic-Con put on some epic drone shows, including showing off some characters from Deadpool & Wolverine. Tatum attended the event and showed up on stage with his other Deadpool 3 cameo actors, which made the fans go absolutely wild. And per Tatum, performing with Jackman is "something only dreams are made of."

But the 44 yer-old actor's posts of appreciation for finally playing Gambit didn't stop there. Earlier, Tatum threw back to promoting his doomed movie at Comic-Con ten years ago. He also posted a long message on Instagram about Ryan Reynolds, check it out below:

A post shared by Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) A photo posted by on

While his role in Deadpool 3 wasn't giant, finally getting to suit up and play Gambit clearly meant a great deal to the Magic Mike actor. And given how epic he looked throwing kinetically charged cards at his enemies during the big final battle, fans are hoping he gets to play the fan favorite X-Man again in the future. Some fans are calling for a Gambit flick, while other want to see him whenever a live-action X-Men movie finally hits the MCU. Fans are sounding off in the comments section, with some notes reading:

We want Gambit!!!!!

Fav part of the whole movie lol

Was dope to finally see Gambit!!!

We need more Gambit❤️

this is fucking awesome 🤩You deserve your own #gambit Movie 🃏🎥 Thanks to @vancityreynolds that he made your dream come true 🔥🔥😍😍💫💫

Only time will tell if this ever happens, as Kevin Feige and company have been keeping their cards close to the chest (pun intended) when it comes to mutants. It's possible that Tatum will never play Gambit again, but he looked so epic in the comic book accurate suit, and his accent made for number of hilarious moments throughout Deadpool 3's runtime. Either way, it certainly seems like he's grateful for his role in the record-breaking blockbuster.

With that movie officially in theaters (and raking in the bucks), the next upcoming Marvel movie hitting theaters is Captain America: Brave New World on February 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2025 movie release dates.