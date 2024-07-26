See The Moment Ryan Reynolds Brought Out Major Deadpool And Wolverine Spoilers In Front Of A Crowded Hall H

The following contains MAJOR SPOILERS for Deadpool & Wolverine.

While the Deadpool & Wolverine release date is technically today, movie theaters around the country ran early screenings last night. However, there was one very special showing of the movie at San Diego Comic-Con last night, which not only included Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but also had several of the movie’s excellent cameos on hand after the movie was over, and fans absolutely lost their minds.

While one big cameo, Dafne Keen’s Laura, was revealed by the final Deadpool & Wolverine trailer, there were so many rumored cameos that it was essentially impossible to know which rumors were true until sitting down to watch the movie. Several of the stars who appeared in the movie, in more than just simpler cameos, were on hand in person and CinemaBlend caught the Hall H reaction. Check it out.



Dafne Keen, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, Channing Tatum, and Wesley Snipes all appeared before the Hall H crowd. The crowd is absolutely on fire for all of them. It’s a wonderful added treat for those at SDCC who were not only among the first to see Deadpool & Wolverine but got to see it in a way that nobody else did.

While many of these cameos had been rumored, Jennifer Garner’s appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine had seemed especially likely, there was really no way to know for sure what we were going to get until it happened on screen. This meant the power and surprise that came with each appearance largely still worked because you didn’t know when characters might appear or which ones they would be.

Based on the crowd reaction here, it seems clear that fans who are excited to see Deadpool & Wolverine opening weekend will be very happy when they see the film. The cameos have been a big part of the movie’s promotion, and so fans will certainly be looking for them. While some critics’ don’t love Deadpool & Wolverine because they feel the cameos are just about all there is to the movie, for those that want that, they’ll certainly get it. And to be fair these characters aren't just cameos but are key members of the Deadpool & Wolverine cast.

Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to have an absolutely massive opening weekend, which will likely be the beginning of a strong global box office. While considering this is the only upcoming Marvel movie to release in 2024, it’s a very strong step for the franchise that hasn’t been putting up its best numbers of late. While Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t give a lot of insight into where the MCU is going from here, it does show that fans are still excited by superhero movies.