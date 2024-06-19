Charlie Cox’s Latest Daredevil: Born Again Tease Will Please Fans Of The Netflix Series

We're still waiting for the release of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ (one of the best streaming services), which says a lot considering how long many have waited for another standalone romp with the hero. Netflix and Marvel's partnership ending meant the original Daredevil was canceled back in 2018, and it took a long time before Disney was able to do anything with the character. The good news is that while the new episodes will be different, there's one part from the classic show we can look forward to returning in the upcoming adventure.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio were on hand to talk at FanExpo Boston about Daredevil: Born Again in a panel moderated by Collider's Steven Weintraub. The moderator asked about whether the series would be featuring any "oners," also known as the badass fight scenes shot over one take the Netflix series featured, and Cox said the following:

Those who are excited by [oners] will not be disappointed.

For those who might've forgotten, the original Daredevil series is now available with a Disney+ subscription to revisit any of the now-iconic action sequences that was filmed in one continuous shot. It took an entire day to do the famous hallway brawl, and who can forget the equally wild prison sequence in Season 3 that topped it? Oh, and let's not forget the hallway fight that unfolded early on in Season 2. I guess some people might, but now that they're back up to speed, let's all be excited about this revelation.

It's great to hear some positive news like this after what felt like a rough stretch of announcements for the MCU series. The series reportedly underwent some massive changes behind the scenes after Marvel executives were largely unimpressed with what they saw, further delaying the show. In that rework, it also appeared that the show parted ways with actors who were previously part of the Born Again cast, though they could return later down the line.

These things happen, of course, and with the show back on track, it's looking like the series will finally make its big debut in March 2025. After that, who knows what the future holds? I know that Charlie Cox said he'd love to keep playing the character for the next 10 years, and as long as he's up for it, I don't think that's a terrible idea.

Daredevil: Born Again will undoubtedly show how much the hero is meant to factor into the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has often struggled to connect with audiences as of late. Still, Daredevil was what got people excited about Marvel television again, so maybe the revival will have the same effect and start pulling in people who previously felt burnt out on the superhero era of shows. I'm sure another one of those iconic "oners" will convince a few people to stick around to see what else is coming.

As we wait for more details on Daredevil's return to television. Daredevil: Born Again will debut in March 2025.