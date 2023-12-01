‘I Did Kind Of Want To Be On Team Iron Man.’ Clip Of Chris Evans And Other Avengers Getting Asked About Switching Powers Runs Around, And It Is Fun To Think About

There is an excellent MCU clip making the rounds, and it isn’t from an upcoming Marvel Movie , but a blast from the past. A vieo from the press package for Captain America: Civil War has resurfaced, showcasing our beloved Avengers contemplating what it would be like if they switched powers or allegiances. The revelation is entertaining, as stars like Chris Evans (Captain America) admit they secretly would have loved to switch sides or powers with their fellow superheroes.

The interview, posted to YouTube Shorts , features Evans alongside co-stars Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), among others. The question posed to them: "If you could switch teams, would you, and whose powers would you take?" Captain America may be known for his unwavering loyalty to the stars and stripes, but the actor behind Steve Rogers isn't as loyal. Chris Evans confessed:

I did kind of want to be on Team Iron Man.

Laughter erupted amongst the performers as the actor playfully considered trading in his star-spangled shield for Tony Stark's high-tech suit. Evans, however, doesn't stop at Team Iron Man; he reveals an unexpected desire for a different set of powers. According to him, Evans has his eye on Vision. He continued:

Switching Powers, I’d take Vision. Not switching makeup. He has an Infinity Stone in his head.

Paul Bettany, the actor behind the android, responded to Evans eyeing his powers, "I'm okay where I am," subtly deflecting the notion of a power exchange. However, he concedes, "Being Iron Man might be nice. Now and again," hinting at a wistful curiosity about the perks of donning Tony Stark's suit and all that money.

The funniest moment in the interview comes when Jeremy Renner, who plays the sharp-shooting, power-lacking Hawkeye, scoffed, “What?” when the question was presented to him. Of course, he was joking and admitted he wouldn’t mind taking up the spandex of everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood wallcrawler. It's worth noting the irony that Spider-Man made his debut in Civil War , and his appearance was inadvertently spoiled in the trailer for the third Captain America . Renner said:

Spider-Man. Yeah… I’d do this [pretends to use web shooters on the interviewer] on you. Get out of here [pretends to web Robert Downey Jr.].

Let’s play this Marvel’s What-if…? upcoming season -worthy scenario out, shall we? Imagine Renner donning the iconic webbed spandex instead of Tom Holland. How about an amalgam of the characters? Clint Parker, swinging through the city with a bow and arrow slung over his back or taking aim with his web arrows at unsuspecting villains. Instead of the classic Spidey quips, we get those famous deadpan one-liners delivered with the Hurt Locker star's signature intensity. Picture him perched on a skyscraper, brooding and contemplating life while simultaneously dealing with the everyday struggles of being a superhero.

It's a hilarious juxtaposition of the brooding archer and the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, where web-swinging meets precision arrow-shooting, and the Avengers suddenly have an unexpected arachnid addition to their roster. Watch out, criminals – Spider-Hawk is aiming at justice! You can have that idea for free, Marvel. You’re welcome.